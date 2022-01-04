ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID outages delay trash pick-up across Twin Cities area

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A COVID-19 outbreak among Waste Management drivers has created a delay in trash pick-up across the Twin Cities area.

The St. Paul Pioneer Press reported Tuesday that Waste Management officials said about 5,000 households, or about 2% of the company’s customer base, will have to wait for a Jan. 11 pick-up.

The households are located in Blaine; Marine on St. Croix; May Township; Scandia; Crystal; Fridley; Maple Grove; Minneapolis; New Brighton; New Hope; Brooklyn Park; St. Paul; Maplewood; Newport; and Stillwater.

