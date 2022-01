MODESTO, Calif. — The sudden and explosive rise of the omicron variant has sent those concerned about catching COVID to testing sites across Stanislaus County. "Many community members are probably just getting tested to rule out COVID-19 as the major issue and probably start focusing on getting treated for other issues if that is the case or if they do pass negative for COVID-19," said Kamlesh Kaur, spokesperson for Stanislaus County Health Services Agency.

