(Undated) — California Governor Gavin Newsome is weighing whether to free the man who killed former Attorney General and Senator Robert Kennedy. The Los Angeles DA, George Gascon did not send anyone to argue for the people, and oppose this parole of a murderer who doubtless changed the course of human history. California Governor Gavin Newsom is weighing whether to free Sirhan Sirhan. The 77-year old Sirhan was convicted of shooting and killing Robert F. Kennedy in 1968. In August a parole commission panel recommended Sirhan be released. Governor Newsom is set to decide on the matter in January.

