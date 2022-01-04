ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marc Jacobs to Relocate European Headquarters From Paris to London

By Lisa Lockwood
WWD
WWD
 1 day ago
Marc Jacobs International is on the move.

The luxury brand plans to relocate its European offices from Paris to London this year.

At  present, Jacobs’ European team and showroom are based in Paris, but due to a growing emphasis on the U.K. business and retail expansion plans there, the company plans to move the offices to London.

“As our business in the U.K. continues to strengthen, plans are in place to expand our retail presence in the region and build our European team in London,” a Marc Jacobs spokesman said Tuesday.

Marc Jacobs International, which is owned by LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, is incorporated in the U.S.

Jacobs’ collection launched in 1994 and the business has encompassed ready-to-wear, handbags, fragrance, cosmetics and books.

Tomo Koizumi and Marc Jacobs Release Collaboration Collection in Japan

Marc Jacobs Finds His Fortune at Bergdorf Goodman After Dark

WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Alessandro Sartori on Zegna’s New Show Format

Click here to read the full article. MILAN — Alessandro Sartori, artistic director of Zegna, knows his own mind, and is staying the course, despite the uncertainties impacting Milan Men’s Fashion Week generated by the spike in COVID-19 infections and the Omicron variant. The designer said that the Zegna fall 2022 show — the first to bow after the rebranding and the company’s public listing in New York last December — will take place on Jan. 14 as scheduled, but with a smaller number of guests, between 50 and 100.More from WWDSalvatore Ferragamo Pre-Fall 2022Jil Sander Pre-Fall 2022Diesel Pre-Fall 2022 “For us, it’s...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
