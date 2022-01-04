ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hurts asks Washington for response to railing collapse

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON - Jalen Hurts is asking the Washington Football Team to take action after narrowly escaping harm when fans fell onto the field because a railing in the corner of FedEx Field gave way as the Philadelphia Eagles’ quarterback was walking into the tunnel after Sunday’s game....

CBS Denver

Police Found Demaryius Thomas Dead In The Shower, Report Says

(CBS4) – Legendary Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas was dead in the shower of his Roswell, Georgia, home when police arrived on Thursday night, according to a police report released Friday. Officers tried to help Thomas when they arrived, but he had already died. (credit: Getty Images) Two Roswell Police officers arrived to Thomas’ home just before 7:00 p.m. Thursday night after a 911 call to dispatch regarding a cardiac arrest. The officers had to physically push their way past a gate at the driveway of the home. RELATED: Players, Fans Mourn Passing Of Broncos Great Wide Receiver Demaryius Thomas A person who called...
DENVER, CO
iheart.com

WFT, the Washington Football Team, will become known as....drumroll please!

The football team that became the Washington Redskins was founded in 1932 as the Boston Braves. The team was renamed the Redskins in 1933 still playing in Boston. Later the team moved to Washington in 1937. On July 3, 2020, Washington announced after receiving pressure from Nike and FedEx to change the name, that they would begin the process of considering alternatives. This is the first time an NFL team has changed its name since the Tennessee Oilers became the Tennessee Titans in 1999. Starting with the 2020 season, the team temporarily became the “Washington Football Team”. Now word is they will announce they new name on Feb 2 and these are reportedly the final six considerations. Which one do YOU pick. Personally, from this list I'd probably pick Red Hogs because that ties in some tradition.
NFL
iheart.com

Washington Football Team's New Name May Have Been Accidentally Revealed

The Washington Football Team is set to finally reveal its new name and logo next month, but a website may have already spoiled the surprise. CBS Sports reports WashingtonAdmirals.com redirected to the team's official website, WashingtonFootball.com at the time of publication on Tuesday (January 4), nearly a full month ahead of the scheduled naming announcement on February 2.
NFL
AOL Corp

Brother of Washington's Montez Sweat is killed in Virginia shooting

Anthony Sweat, the brother of Washington Football Team defensive end Montez Sweat, was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon near Richmond, Virginia, police said Wednesday. Police said they received a call about a shooting around 4:09 p.m. on Tuesday, and that other people in the area had dispersed. Anthony was pronounced dead at the scene. It’s unclear what led up to the shooting.
VIRGINIA STATE
Washington State
The Spun

Titans Released Veteran Wide Receiver On Tuesday

The Tennessee Titans are making a few changes to their roster before their Week 18 matchup with the Houston Texans. The Titans have decided to part ways with three players from their practice squad. The most notable player from the bunch is wide receiver Golden Tate. Defensive backs Shyheim Carter and Rodney Clemons were also released from the practice squad.
NFL
The Spun

Former Dallas Cowboys Great Has Died At 78

A former Dallas Cowboys great has passed away at the age of 78. The NFC East franchise announced on Wednesday night that former offensive lineman Ralph Neely passed away earlier this week. Neely was one of the best offensive linemen in franchise history. He was a 13-year standout for the...
NFL
The Spun

Report: Released Giants Player Was Falling Asleep In Meetings

On Tuesday afternoon, the New York Giants released former first-round offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson. New York signed Wilson shortly after the 2021 season kicked off. Unfortunately, the latest report from Giants insider Jordan Raanan suggests Wilson’s conduct got him kicked off the team. “Isaiah Wilson released from the practice...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Teddy Bridgewater News

An up and down first season with the Denver Broncos is going to end on a low note for quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. After missing the last two games with a concussion, the Broncos are shutting Bridgewater down to end the season. He is heading to injured reserve and will miss their season finale against the Kansas City Chiefs.
NFL
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL
Youtube
Football
Sports
The Spun

Raiders Released Veteran Linebacker On Wednesday

Veteran linebacker Will Compton, who was signed by the Las Vegas Raiders in early December, announced on Wednesday that he has been released by the team. Compton appeared in just one game with Vegas, missing time over the last couple of weeks following the death of his mother. It was his second stint with the organization after playing in nine games with the Raiders in 2019.
NFL
The Spun

Giants Released Former 1st Round Pick On Tuesday

On Tuesday afternoon, the New York Giants released a former first round pick from the 2020 NFL draft. Just a few weeks after the 2021 season kicked off, the Giants signed former first-round offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson. Wilson had been out of the league since being released by the Miami Dolphins in March – just three days after the team traded for him.
NFL
froggyweb.com

NFL-Eagles quarterback Hurts calls for safety improvements after railing collapse

(Reuters) -Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts called on the National Football League (NFL) and the Washington Football Team (WFT) to improve safety measures at FedExField, after a railing at the Landover, Maryland, stadium collapsed on Sunday. In a video that circulated on social media, Hurts was seen walking off the...
NFL

