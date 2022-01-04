ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Distribution

By Business Wire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 1 day ago

The Board of Directors of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (MGU) - Get Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. Report ("Fund") declared on January 4, 2022, a regular distribution for the month ending December 30, 2021 of $0.10 per share.

Based on the Fund's Net Asset Value ("NAV") per share of $27.92 and New York Stock Exchange closing market price of $24.14 on December 31, 2021, the $0.10 per share distribution is equal to an annualized distribution rate of 4.30% at NAV and 4.97% at market price.

A portion of the distributions may be treated as paid from sources other than net income, including, but not limited to, short-term capital gain, long-term capital gain and return of capital. The final determination of the source of all distributions in 2022, including the percentage of qualified dividend income, will be made by the Fund after Dec. 31, 2022.

This distribution will be payable on January 28, 2022, to shareholders of record on January 21, 2022, with an ex-dividend date of January 20, 2022.

About the Fund

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc., a diversified closed-end fund, is listed on the New York Stock Exchange. The Fund's investment adviser is Delaware Management Company ("Investment Adviser"), a series of Macquarie Investment Management Business Trust, which is a subsidiary of Macquarie Management Holdings, Inc. ("MMHI"). MMHI is a subsidiary, and subject to the ultimate control, of Macquarie Group Limited. Macquarie Asset Management (MAM) is the asset management division of Macquarie Group. MAM, through its entities, operates as a full-service asset manager offering a diverse range of products including securities investment management, infrastructure and real asset management, and fund and equity-based structured products.

Past performance is no assurance of future results. Investment return and market value of an investment in the Fund will fluctuate. Shares, when sold, may be worth more or less than their original cost. An investor should consider the Fund's investment objective, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. Forward-looking statements are based on information that is available on the date hereof, and neither the Investment Adviser nor any other person affiliated with the Investment Adviser has any duty to update any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could affect actual results to differ from these statements include, among other factors, material, negative changes to the asset class and the actual composition of the portfolio.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220104006046/en/

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
TheStreet

Soluna Holdings, Inc. Announces Closing Of $1.17 Million Public Offering Of Series A Preferred Stock From Full Exercise Of Over-Allotment Option

ALBANY, N.Y., Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Soluna Holdings, Inc. ("SHI" or the "Company"), (SLNH) , the parent company of Soluna Computing, Inc. ("SCI"), a cryptocurrency mining business powered by renewable energy, and MTI Instruments, Inc. ("MTI Instruments"), a test and measurement instruments and systems business, today announced that it closed an over-allotment offering for the issuance and sale of an additional 66,857 shares (the "Option Shares") of its 9.0% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, par value $0.001 per share ("Series A Preferred Stock"), to the underwriters for its previously announced public offering of Series A Preferred Stock.
ALBANY, NY
TheStreet

Bionomics Limited Announces Full Exercise Of Underwriters' Option To Purchase Additional ADSs In The United States

EASTWOOD, Australia, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bionomics Limited ( Bionomics or Company), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced the issuance of 243,300 American Depositary Shares ( ADSs), each representing 180 ordinary shares of Bionomics, pursuant to the exercise in full of the underwriters' option to purchase additional ADSs in connection with the Company's previously announced initial public offering in the United States (the Offering). The ADSs were sold at a public offering price of US$12.35 per ADS.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Core & Main Announces Pricing Of Secondary Offering

Core & Main, Inc. (CNM) , a leading specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten secondary public offering of 20,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock by certain selling stockholders at a public offering price of $26.00 per share. The selling stockholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,000,000 shares of Core & Main's Class A common stock. Core & Main will not receive any proceeds from the offering. The offering is expected to close on Jan. 10, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Business
TheStreet

REALOGY ANNOUNCES UPSIZING AND PRICING OF ITS $1 BILLION OFFERING OF SENIOR NOTES

MADISON, N.J., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) (the "Company") announced today that its indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary, Realogy Group LLC ("Realogy Group"), together with a co-issuer, priced $1 billion aggregate principal amount of 5.250% senior notes due 2030 (the "Notes") at par in a private offering that is exempt from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). The size of the offering has been upsized from $550 million to $1 billion. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on January 10, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Dignity Corp. DIGau Token Sets Date To List On CryptoSX Digital Asset Exchange

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dignity Corp. ("Dignity Corp"), an established, US-based digital security that is crafting a revolutionary approach by backing a security token with gold reserves, announces that their native DIGau token will be listed on www.cryptosx.io on Tuesday, January 11th. CryptoSX is a Digital Assets Exchange that is active across Asia-Pacific and offers a multi-faceted platform for Security Token Offerings (STOs) backed by Fiat/Crypto conversion capabilities.
MARKETS
TheStreet

AFC Gamma, Inc. Prices Common Stock Offering

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AFC Gamma, Inc. ("AFC Gamma") (Nasdaq: AFCG), a commercial real estate finance company that provides loans to operators in the cannabis industry, today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering (the "Offering") of 3,000,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $20.50 per share. AFC Gamma has granted the underwriters of the Offering a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 450,000 shares of common stock.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Closed End Fund#The Board Of Directors Of#Mgu#Fund#Nav#Mmhi#Macquarie Group Limited#Inv
TheStreet

NFT Marketplace OpenSea Value Rises to $13.3 Billion After New Funding

Non-fungible tokens have exploded in popularity, as everyone from global consumer brands to artists have rushed to sell digital collectibles, which can reach hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of Ether, a well-known cryptocurrency. No surprise if OpenSea, the leading marketplace for NFTs is cashing in. It has raised $300...
MARKETS
TheStreet

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE: DMB) Announces Distribution

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (DMB) - Get BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. Report today announced a distribution of $0.0530 per share of common stock, payable on February 1, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 20, 2022. The ex-dividend date is January 19, 2022. The previous distribution announced in December was $0.0530 per share of common stock.
MARKETS
Benzinga

OGE Energy: Dividend Insights

Thursday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from OGE Energy. (NYSE:OGE) announced on Wednesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of $0.41 per share. On Friday, OGE Energy will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.41 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Invesco Closed-End Funds Declare Dividends

ATLANTA, Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Trustees of each of the Invesco closed-end funds listed below today declared the following dividends. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals. VTN. $0.0478. - Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust. IIM. $0.0640. - Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year will...
INCOME TAX
etfdailynews.com

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 202,983 Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,695,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202,983 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 2.57% of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF worth $77,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
STOCKS
TheStreet

NEUBERGER BERMAN HIGH YIELD STRATEGIES FUND ANNOUNCES MONTHLY DISTRIBUTION

NEW YORK, Dec. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSE American: NHS) (the "Fund") has announced a distribution declaration of $0.0905 per share of common stock. The distribution announced today is payable on January 31, 2022, has a record date of January 18, 2022 and has an ex-date of January 14, 2022.
MARKETS
TheStreet

The Taiwan Fund, Inc. Indicates Distribution Amount

NEW YORK, Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE: TWN) (the "Fund") confirmed capital gain and net investment income distributions in the aggregate amount of $2.9227 per share. The capital gain portion of the distributions is comprised of long-term capital gains of $2.4447. The net investment income portion of the distributions is $0.4780 per share. The distribution will be payable on January 10, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 28, 2021 with an ex-dividend date of December 27, 2021.
MARKETS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
80K+
Post
370K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy