Guess?, Inc. Announces Participation At The 24th Annual ICR XChange Conference

By Business Wire
 1 day ago

Guess?, Inc. (GES) - Get Guess?, Inc. Report announced today that the Company will be participating in a virtual fireside chat at the 24 th Annual ICR XChange Conference on Monday, January 10, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The Company will be represented at the conference by Carlos Alberini, Chief Executive Officer, Katie Anderson, Chief Financial Officer, and Fabrice Benarouche, VP, Finance and Investor Relations.

The fireside chat will also be available via live webcast. Interested parties can access the live webcast and related presentation materials at investors.guess.com. The webcast and related presentation materials will be available for 30 days following the conference.

Guess?, Inc. designs, markets, distributes and licenses a lifestyle collection of contemporary apparel, denim, handbags, watches, eyewear, footwear and other related consumer products. Guess? products are distributed through branded Guess? stores as well as better department and specialty stores around the world. As of October 30, 2021, the Company directly operated 1,052 retail stores in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The Company's partners and distributors operated 558 additional retail stores worldwide. As of October 30, 2021, the Company and its partners and distributors operated in approximately 100 countries worldwide. For more information about the Company, please visit www.guess.com.

