January 4, 2022 - Tampa Bay Lightning owner Jeff Vinik announced Tuesday that Arctos Sports Partners has made a minority investment into Vinik Sports Group. The National Hockey League’s Board of Governors approved the transaction in December. The minority sale takes effect immediately, and Vinik will retain control of the team and VSG as the majority owner. In a press release, Vinik said there would be no noticeable change in the day-to-day operations of the Lightning or VSG. Dallas-based Arctos is a private equity firm that provides customized liquidity and passive growth capital solutions to sports franchises. Details of the transaction remain private.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO