Temps will be below normal today before another surge of arctic air arrives tonight bringing bitterly cold weather to Oklahoma Thursday. The first front moved across northern OK earlier this morning with north winds and temps falling into the 30s. Afternoon highs will stay into the lower 40s north and mid to upper 40s south along with partly sunny sky and north winds near 10 to 20 mph. A stronger arctic front arrives later tonight with temps dropping into the teens Thursday morning with north winds from 15 to 30 mph. Wind chill values near or even slightly below single digits will be possible northwest of the metro where a wind chill advisory may be needed for the morning hours. Highs Thursday afternoon will stay in the mid-20s north and near-freezing southeastern OK. A strong jet-streak moves from the Rockies into the central plains late tonight behind this front and will provide enough lift in the atmosphere to squeeze out some light snow or flurries across part of northeastern OK early Thursday morning, with higher chances in southern Kansas.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO