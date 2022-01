PORTLAND, Ore. — A Portland man died of hypothermia after apparently getting lost while trying to take public transit home from the veterans hospital in Southwest Portland. Henry Steele, 76, was found outside in the cold Dec. 25 near Northeast Columbia Boulevard and Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard — the opposite end of town from his home in Southeast Portland, his niece Christine Layton told KGW.

