The Washington Football Team was able to make the playoffs with a losing record in 2020, but they won’t be able to pull that off this season. Sunday’s loss to the Eagles dropped them to 6-10 and officially eliminated them from postseason contention, so it’s now time to start looking ahead to next season. Head coach Ron Rivera did just that at his Monday press conference and focused on the need for the team to make moves to improve the roster this offseason.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO