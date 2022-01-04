ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, IL

Illinois man charged with murder after allegedly killing two people last year

By Elizabeth Barmeier
 1 day ago

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – An Illinois man has been charged with multiple counts of murder after allegedly killing two people last year.

The Madison County State’s Attorney has charged Larry Lovett, 39, with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated battery with a firearm for the Aug. 2 murder of Ahmaad Nunley. He also was charged with three counts of first-degree murder, attempted armed robbery, and unlawful possession of weapons for the Dec. 7 murder of Andre Hutson, according to a press release.

Nunley was discovered in the early morning on Aug. 2 at the intersection of Highway 3 and Niedringhaus Avenue in Granite City where he and another victim were shot multiple times. They were taken to a St. Louis area hospital where Nunley died from his injuries.

Two other suspects, Mantia Johnson and Clyde Leonard, also have been charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and aggravated battery with a firearm for their alleged roles in Nunley’s murder, according to the press release.

On Dec. 7, Madison police responded to Wayne Lanter Avenue for reports of gunfire. Upon arrival, officers found Hutson dead at the scene. Another suspect, William Jenkins, has been charged with first-degree murder, attempted armed robbery, and unlawful possession of weapons by a felon for his alleged role in the murder, the press release states.

“Violent criminals must be stopped,” Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine said in the press release. “The state’s attorney’s office continues to focus on combatting violent crime and keeping relentless pressure on those who sow fear and death in Madison County.

“Thanks to excellent police work, we have charged the defendant in the murders of Ahmaad Nunley and Andre Hutson. The Major Case Squad, Granite City Police Department, and Madison Police Department deserve special praise here for their dogged determination in these investigations.”

Lovett was arrested in St. Louis County and is waiting to be transported to the Madison County Jail. His bond was set at $5 million for Nunley’s murder and $3 million for Hutson’s murder.

Crash kills man in Cahokia Heights Tuesday night

CAHOKIA HEIGHTS, Ill. – A man died in an accident along Mildred Avenue at Range Lane in Cahokia Heights, Illinois Tuesday night. The incident happened at about 10:30 p.m. Neighbors told police the driver failed to stop at the intersection then drove through a shed, struck a utility pole, and then slammed into a tree. The man […]
Teen suspects in Auburn High School shooting to be tried as adults

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two of the three teen suspects in Tuesday’s shooting at Auburn High School will be tried as adults, according to Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley. Nyreek Williams, 16, and Fraquon Wright, 17, have each been charged with 2 counts of Attempted Murder, two Aggravated Battery with a Firearm, and two […]
Man pleads guilty to robbing St. Louis phone stores

ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis man will be sentenced this spring after pleading guilty to pair of armed robberies. DeAngelo Winston appeared in federal court Tuesday and pleaded guilty to two counts of armed robbery, two counts of possession of a firearm, and possession and brandishing of a firearm in furtherance of crimes of violence.
