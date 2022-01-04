You don’t have to walk alone…

NTS Ministry Mentors is an initiative of the NTS Alumni Association which desires to pair experienced ministers with those seeking someone with whom they can meet to learn and grow personally and professionally. A mentee...
The holidays are always a happy time. For some they are reminders that they are alone, whether they are widowed, divorced, separated or simply away from family and friends. If this describes you, these tips may help. 1.Redefine the holidays. If you don’t feel like getting a tree or decorating,...
For the past few years ― without apology ― I’ve taken stock of the people in my orbit and have treated myself to a cleanse; I’ve coined it De-friend December. I take a thoughtful assessment of my friends and decide if, well, we are. There’s no complicated algorithm or formula. It’s actually pretty basic and focuses on one extremely humble question: Are we really friends?
At the age of six, between playing hopscotch, riding bikes, and drawing pictures, I learned an important lesson about how teams work based on the story of The Three Little Pigs, where an industrious farm animal and his two brothers built houses made of various materials. Each dwelling looked sturdy from the outside, but only one offered adequate protection when danger arrived.
Need relationship advice? Submit your questions for Meredith here. Q. My boyfriend and I have been together for just about two years, and his parents are spending four days with us over the holidays. I work in a very stressful field (think mental health) and have to be “on” all day. While his parents are very nice and I enjoy spending some time with them, knowing that a big chunk of my winter break is now going to be spent hosting is filling me with dread. It is a family “joke” that the boys of the family are useless and their female partners are the organizers/planners (i.e., his mother sent their flight confirmations to me, not my boyfriend).
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Losing a loved one is tough, but grieving through the holidays take on its own special pain.. And that grieving can look different for everyone. Clinical Social Worker Lisa Lapidus says the way to move through that grief is to acknowledge what you're feeling, no matter the emotion, and know that it's ok to talk about it.
I feel as if two cultures are competing for our attention. As a physician, it can seem like I'm living in two starkly different worlds. The first world I see around me is one where people are tired after a couple of years of uncertainty and working to hold their heads above water. They avoid talking about COVID-19 and focus on the positive. They're in emotional survival mode.
As people work more hours and learn more skills, they eventually reach a threshold. Their ability to keep up with demands and produce high-quality work starts to dwindle. This phenomenon is commonly known as burnout. Burnout also comes with a host of physiological, psychological, and social consequences that can be...
The human rights of elderly and disabled people “are not fairweather luxuries”, an MP has said as she told of how she fears being separated indefinitely from her mother who has dementia.Plaid Cymru’s Westminster leader, Liz Saville Roberts told the House of Commons her mother, Dr Nancy Saville, was diagnosed with dementia just before Christmas.She said she was called to sit with her in hospital on Monday due to coronavirus-related staff shortages.But she fears that the pair “are likely to be separated indefinitely” when her mother moves into a care home.Addressing Boris Johnson during Prime Minister’s Questions, she said:...
Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. As well-being enthusiasts, we know the things that make us feel good: whole foods, regular movement, and staying connected (to our loved ones and the universe—not our phones!). With the arrival of the new year, we could all use a little bit more of that. That's why, in partnership with Waterloo Sparkling Water, we've launched Feel Good U—a dedicated resource filled with simple, actionable ways you can add more health and wellness to your day. Now that you've landed here, consider yourself enrolled for the winter semester. You're one step closer to an Ivy-level degree in simply feeling good!
FEATURE — Miserable. That’s what she says he is. The “she” in this story is my sister. The “he” is her husband. He’s miserable because he hates his job. And it’s affecting every other aspect of his life. You can see it...
LUBBOCK, Texas – The Soto family spent most of December fighting COVID. NaKay Soto said nothing could have prepared her for the trauma of finding her younger brother, Christopher Soto’s body after he lost his fight against the virus in their home. “Honestly, I thought I was gonna...
We asked couples what keeps them from praying together, and the #1 answer was: it’s awkward. So, we did a whole episode on how to pray with your spouse (in a way that’s not too awkward). Enjoy!. We’d love your help!. If our ministry has helped you,...
Of all the leadership traits, the one I find most intriguing has to be curiosity. It’s a characteristic I believe takes focused effort to strengthen. For some, this might be a stretch. Aren’t we just born curious? For others of us, I believe it’s a trait we develop like a hard-to-see muscle. It’s a trait that, with effort, we can improve. This matters so deeply because once we stop being curious, we lose.
Every day is a gift. Some of you may say, “Sure, Ken. You believe that because you’re an old guy.” You’d be correct, but that doesn’t mean that each day is not a gift to folks of any age. This sentiment is particularly timely for this, the first full week of a new year. We have before us many days […]
The post YOU HEARD IT HERE first appeared on The Savannah Reporter.
Many aspects of the past several weeks are reminiscent of those of early 2020. Reminders of stressful earlier experiences can trigger trauma-related reactions. It may be beneficial to remind ourselves that much is different, and that there are ways to stay grounded. Are we really back here again? Rising case...
Pope Francis has suggested that people who get cats and dogs instead of having children are selfish. Speaking to an audience at the Vatican, he said that substituting children for pets was a “denial of fatherhood and motherhood and diminishes us, takes away our humanity.”Pope Francis continued: “Today... we see a form of selfishness. We see that some people do not want to have a child. Sometimes they have one, and that’s it, but they have dogs and cats that take the place of children. This may make people laugh but it is a reality.”He argued that if people...
The way we see the world around us can define who we are as individuals. Our perspective is shaped by our experiences and the people around us, constantly changing. If we want to grow and learn, we need to be open to new perspectives. This is especially true when it...
Comments / 0