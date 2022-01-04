Toyota dethrones GM to become top-selling automaker in the US

Chrysler, an iconic American auto brand, plans to transition to an all-electric fleet by 2028, the company now owned by Stellantis announced Wednesday. "The Chrysler Airflow Concept represents the future direction of the Chrysler brand, providing a peek at the dynamic design, advanced technologies and seamless connectivity that will characterize the full-electric portfolio we plan to reach by 2028," said Chris Feuell, Chrysler brand CEO.
While Wednesday's announcement only concerns the Chrysler brand, parent company Stellantis previously announced plans to investment 30 billion euros in electrification and software through 2025.
Comments / 0