13-Year-Old Boy Reported Missing in Moncton, N.B.

EQUALITY, Ala. — UPDATE: Authorities said the missing 11-year-old boy from Equality, Alabama has been found safe and the Emergency Missing Child Alert has been canceled. "I appreciate all agencies within the county as well as outside agencies. I would like to also thank the residents of the state of Alabama for helping us during our search," Coosa County Sheriff Michael Howell said in an update on social media."I'm am thankful he was located safely."

