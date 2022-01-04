Erin O'Shea named Deputy Commissioner of the Department of Environmental Facilities
Westchester County Executive George Latimer has appointed Erin O’Shea as Deputy Commissioner of the Department of Environmental Facilities (DEF). Under Commissioner Vincent Kopicki, O’Shea is responsible for overseeing policy, budget and administration for the Department. DEF provides a number of essential services to Westchester County residents, including keeping our sewer district...news.hamlethub.com
