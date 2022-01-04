Andy Murray slams his racket into his bench as he endures a frustrating start to 2022 after exiting the Melbourne Summer Series in the first round following an error-strewn loss to Facundo Bagnis

Andy Murray failed to contain his frustration as he made a deflating start to his 2022 tennis campaign.

The double Wimbledon champion slammed his racket into his chair as he went down 6-3, 5-7, 6-3 to Argentina's Facundo Bagnis in the first round of the ATP event in Melbourne.

Entering on his latest wildcard, Murray failed to reproduce the form he showed at the exhibition event in Abu Dhabi before Christmas that saw him reach the final.

He is guaranteed another wildcard into the Australian Open.

His compatriots in Great Britain's team for the ATP Cup suffered a setback in Sydney on Tuesday when they were beaten 2-1 by Canada in their group match.

Having beaten Germany in the opening match they failed to capitalise on an excellent singles win by Dan Evans, who defeated Denis Shapovalov 6-4, 6-4.

Cam Norrie then went down to Felix Auger-Aliassime, leaving it to a decider between the two Canadian singles players and Joe Salisbury and Jamie Murray.

Despite their higher doubles ranking, the mismatched British duo showed why they have not been paired in the Davis Cup as they went down 6-4, 6-1, leaving their semi-final hopes in the balance.

Naomi Osaka returned after a near four month voluntary absence to defeat France's Alize Cornet 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 at the WTA event in Melbourne.

Having taken a prolonged break following the US Open the former world No 1 declared that she has reset her aims for the season.

'I'm the type of person that cared a little bit too much about the results and the ranking and stuff like that and I just need to find a way to enjoy the game again,' she said.

'Also, I have a goal in the press room - that I'm never going to cry again.'