ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Andy Murray slams his racket into his bench as he endures a frustrating start to 2022 after exiting the Melbourne Summer Series in the first round following an error-strewn loss to Facundo Bagnis

By Mike Dickson
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Andy Murray failed to contain his frustration as he made a deflating start to his 2022 tennis campaign.

The double Wimbledon champion slammed his racket into his chair as he went down 6-3, 5-7, 6-3 to Argentina's Facundo Bagnis in the first round of the ATP event in Melbourne.

Entering on his latest wildcard, Murray failed to reproduce the form he showed at the exhibition event in Abu Dhabi before Christmas that saw him reach the final.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TYyCU_0dcnGTW800
Andy Murray endured a poor start to the new year after losing to Facundo Bagnis in Melbourne

He is guaranteed another wildcard into the Australian Open.

His compatriots in Great Britain's team for the ATP Cup suffered a setback in Sydney on Tuesday when they were beaten 2-1 by Canada in their group match.

Having beaten Germany in the opening match they failed to capitalise on an excellent singles win by Dan Evans, who defeated Denis Shapovalov 6-4, 6-4.

Cam Norrie then went down to Felix Auger-Aliassime, leaving it to a decider between the two Canadian singles players and Joe Salisbury and Jamie Murray.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04O80v_0dcnGTW800
Murray produced an error-strewn display as he fell 6-3, 5-7, 6-3 to Bagnis, and was frustrated

Despite their higher doubles ranking, the mismatched British duo showed why they have not been paired in the Davis Cup as they went down 6-4, 6-1, leaving their semi-final hopes in the balance.

Naomi Osaka returned after a near four month voluntary absence to defeat France's Alize Cornet 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 at the WTA event in Melbourne.

Having taken a prolonged break following the US Open the former world No 1 declared that she has reset her aims for the season.

'I'm the type of person that cared a little bit too much about the results and the ranking and stuff like that and I just need to find a way to enjoy the game again,' she said.

'Also, I have a goal in the press room - that I'm never going to cry again.'

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Andy Murray’s brother with blunt take Novak Djokovic’s exemption to play in Australian Open

The tennis world received some big news when it was announced earlier that star Novak Djokovic would participate in the Australian Open. The news came with some controversy however, as Djokovic, who is unvaccinated, announced that he had received a medical exemption. Some in the tennis world, including Andy Murray’s brother and doubles champion Jamie Murray, took exception to Djokovic’s medical exemption.
TENNIS
firstsportz.com

ATP Melbourne Summer Set 2022: Grigor Dimitrov vs Facundo Bagnis Preview, Head to Head, Prediction and Live Stream

World No.28 Grigor Dimitrov will face Argentine Facundo Bagnis in the Round of 16 of the ATP Melbourne Summer Set 2022. Grigor Dimitrov had an injury-ravaged season as he finished the year without any titles. The Bulgarian tennis professional reached his 4th quarter-final at the Australian Open this year, losing to qualifier Aslan Karatsev. At his best, the Bulgarian was ranked 3rd in the world.
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

Facundo Bagnis reacts to scoring upset win over Andy Murray

World No. 76 Facundo Bagnis was absolutely thrilled after stunning three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray at the Melbourne Summer Set. Bagnis, a former world No. 55, stunned Murray 6-3 5-7 6-3 to reach the Melbourne round-of-16. “In the beginning it was a pleasure to play against Andy and right...
SPORTS
The Independent

‘A kick in the guts’: Outrage after Novak Djokovic granted exemption to appear at Australian Open

The decision to allow Novak Djokovic to participate in the upcoming Australian Open with an exemption for Covid-19 vaccination requirements has sparked outrage.Last month, Australian Open tournament director and Tennis Australia CEO Craig Tiley had said that all players wishing to participate in the tournament in Melbourne must have proof of single or double vaccination or provide proof of medical exemption.There was speculation around the world number 1 joining the tournament after he withdrew from the ATP cup in Sydney last week.On Tuesday, Djokovic, 34, ended speculation over his participation with a post on his social media, where he...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Facundo Bagnis
Person
Andy Murray
The Spun

Breaking: Australia Makes A Ruling On Novak Djokovic

It’s been an eventful Wednesday for Novak Djokovic that’s for sure. Earlier today, he flew into the Melbourne Airport to take part in the Australian Open. Djokovic ran into a few issues at the airport due to his visa and vaccination status. It’s worth mentioning that he recently announced that he received a medical exemption for this year’s tournament.
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Novak Djokovic's team releases 'unusual' photo from inside Melbourne Airport where the tennis star is being held in isolation after visa bungle

Novak Djokovic's team have shared a bizarre photo from inside Melbourne Airport where the tennis star is being held under police guard due to a problem with his visa. Djokovic was kept in a room by himself without his entourage or phone overnight after touching down late on Wednesday to defend his Australian Open title.
TENNIS
firstsportz.com

Top Journalist caught the CORRUPTED officers responsible for giving Novak Djokovic the medical exemption RED-HANDED

Ever since the announcement regarding Novak Djokovic receiving a medical exemption came out, people have been questioning on what grounds was the world No.1 exempted?. However, Nick McCallum caught the corrupted health officials of Tennis Australia red-handed. In his interview with the top health officials at Tennis Australia Nick managed to expose the unlawful way in which Djokovic was given the medical exemption.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#Wimbledon#Atp#Canadian#British
The Spun

Novak Djokovic’s Father Has Warning For Australian Officials

Defending Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic is currently stuck in a room at Melbourne Airport over a reported issue with a visa and his vaccination status. According to Sunrise On 7, someone in Djokovic’s camp filled out the wrong visa, one that does not allow for a medical exemption for the COVID-19 vaccine. Australia has been extremely strict with its vaccination protocols.
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Tennis
Place
Abu Dhabi
Country
U.K.
Place
Sydney
Country
Germany
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Voices: We need to calm down about Novak Djokovic – he’s not broken any rules

I don’t know much about tennis, and I know even less about Novak Djokovic, but I do think we might all try calming down about him going to entertain the crowds at the Australian Open. Despite admittedly suspicious appearances, and the genuine anger of many – not just in Australia – he might actually not be getting special treatment. It might not be corrupt. It might be annoying, but OK. He might have a perfectly valid reason for his Covid vaccine exemption after all, if he has had Covid already. It’s possible.Hypocrisy is obviously a terrible crime under the...
TENNIS
AFP

Djokovic entry to Australia hits snag

World number one Novak Djokovic's entry to Australia has reportedly been delayed over a snag with paperwork, further fuelling the controversy over a Covid vaccine exemption he was granted by Australian Open organisers. Djokovic, an outspoken vaccine sceptic, received the exemption in order to play at this month's tournament in Melbourne, the first Grand Slam event of the year. The Serb landed in Melbourne late Wednesday but state government officials reportedly refused to support his visa application. Victoria's acting sports minister, Jaala Pulford, said her state had rejected a request for help and visa approvals were a matter for the federal government.
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Novak Djokovic BOOTED OUT of Australia to dash his hopes of retaining Open title as his vaccine exemption evidence is rejected - after he was held at Melbourne airport for over EIGHT hours

Novak Djokovic's Australian Open hopes look to be in tatters as he was sensationally barred from entering the country. Having arrived in Melbourne, the nine-times champion was told he could not get in due to issues with his visa, and evidence supporting his vaccine exemption. A statement from Australia's Border...
TENNIS
The Independent

Novak Djokovic under police guard as he waits on visa fate in Australia

Novak Djokovic is being held in a room with police out front after landing in Melbourne for the Australian Open, his father said Wednesday amid reports that a visa mix-up could jeopardise the top-ranked Serb’s entry into the country.Djokovic received a medical exemption to play at the first Grand Slam tennis tournament of the season, where he is a nine-time winner and the defending champion. The exemption allows him to play regardless of his vaccination status for COVID-19, something he has not disclosed, but he also needs to meet strict border regulations to enter the country.“Novak is currently in a...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

280K+
Followers
11K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy