‘Pretty barbaric’: Burglar busts door of Portland bakery

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A Portland dessert company closed one of its locations after discovering a burglar had smashed the store door in half Monday morning.

Damala Badon, owner of DB Dessert Company , said she received a call from Portland Police Bureau shortly after 6 a.m. Monday notifying her that her business on Northeast Glisan Street, near 68th Avenue, had been broken into.

“To my surprise, our whole front door had been kicked in and split in half almost,” Badon said. “It was a pretty barbaric entrance into our space. The inside was damaged and vandalized.”

Badon said items were missing from inside the shop and she could tell the administrative area had been rummaged through.

She said the bakery has operated in this location since 2018 and this is the first time it’s been burglarized. She said her business has dealt with graffiti and she said other businesses in the area have been vandalized and had vehicles stolen, but this is the first time her store was impacted so greatly by a crime.

Badon plans to keep the bakery closed for several days while the door is repaired. She doesn’t expect to open it for the rest of the week.

She said this is a setback for her store and it’s incredibly difficult on top of the other challenges she’s facing as a small business owner.

“I’m already dealing with the things with COVID and you know, the struggles that small businesses have now, just with COVID itself. This could not have hit at a worse time,” Badon said.

She said she’s grateful the burglary occurred at a time when her employees weren’t at the store and she’s been appreciative of all the support she’s received from customers on social media.

While there’s no official date for when the Glisan bakery will be open again, Badon is asking customers to continue supporting her business at the second location on Northeast Alberta Street, near Northeast 26th Avenue.

The Portland Police Bureau said they do not have a suspect in custody.

