Webster County, IA

Webster County hosts COVID-19 test clinic as new case numbers skyrocket

By Roger Riley
 1 day ago

FORT DODGE, IOWA — COVID-19 case numbers have exploded across Iowa and across the nation as the highly contagious – though not as deadly – omicron strain of the virus spreads. That trend prompted Webster County Public Health officials to hold a special two-day testing clinic.

“So we received a call from our provider network and our hospital meeting having a lot of people coming into their express care providers offices,” said Kari Prescott, Webster County Public Health Director. “So they gave us a call wanting to know if we would be able to set up a clinic to do testing, we have the workforce, so we were able to set up a clinic pretty quickly to address the needs of the community.

On Monday and Tuesday this week the county’s clinic was opened just for COVID-19 testing. Health officials say they’ve heard from citizen concerned about exposure after holiday gatherings. More than 150 people were tested during the two day clinic. The clinic is open to people in and around the area, one need not be from Webster County. Also there is no charge for the rapid test.

“I woke up this morning had a scratchy throat and a bit of a headache but I’ve been remodeling our kitchen,” said Paul Bloomquist of Fort Dodge. In and out, super friendly. easy paperwork no problem, I’ve already sent my results to the office so they know, and I’m rejoicing because I want to go back.”

Bloomquist’s negative test was welcome, as he plans to return to work Wednesday at Iowa Central Community College here.

Normally you know if you’re having severe symptoms respiratory distress or you know hard time breathing we absolutely recommend that you get to a provider or get tested because we want to rule out Covid,” said Prescott. “If you have a headache or a minor sniffle we recommend that you stay home do not go to work because it might be Covid it might not be.”

Prescott said if you’ve been exposed but have no symptoms, best to stay home for a few days to see if you get symptoms, then get tested.

Webster County Public Health will hold another clinic on Friday. People need to have an appointment. You need to have an appointment, which can be scheduled online.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.

WHO 13

WHO 13

