KFC to launch Beyond Meat fried 'chicken' across United States

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Yum Brands Inc’s KFC restaurants will start selling plant-based fried “chicken” from Beyond Meat Inc across the United States on Jan. 10 for a limited time, KFC said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Hilary Russ; Editing by Leslie Adler)

