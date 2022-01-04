Brewton Police search for man they say fled traffic stop
BREWTON, Ala. ( WKRG ) – Brewton Police are asking for your help in locating a man they say fled a traffic stop on New Year’s Eve. Police say the person shown in the photos was driving a dark-colored Hyundai Elantra with a Florida license plate when he eluded officers. It’s unclear why he was avoiding police.
If you have any information please call Sgt. Andrew Casey at (251) 809-2804.
