ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brewton, AL

Brewton Police search for man they say fled traffic stop

By Blake Brown
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bMt2S_0dcnFhtD00

BREWTON, Ala. ( WKRG ) – Brewton Police are asking for your help in locating a man they say fled a traffic stop on New Year’s Eve. Police say the person shown in the photos was driving a dark-colored Hyundai Elantra with a Florida license plate when he eluded officers. It’s unclear why he was avoiding police.

If you have any information please call Sgt. Andrew Casey at (251) 809-2804.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

Man headed to ER drives off parking deck in Anniston

ANNISTON, Ala. (WIAT) — A 66-year-old man headed to the emergency room at Stringfellow Hospital in Anniston drove off an elevated parking lot Wednesday, police said. Anniston Police Chief Nick Bowles told CBS 42 on Wednesday afternoon that the man “overshot his parking place” on an elevated parking deck and fell about 15 feet. A […]
ANNISTON, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Sports
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Brewton, AL
Brewton, AL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
WKRG News 5

Deputies say Florida woman tried to smuggle meth into jail

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An Okaloosa County deputy says Natalie Belche lied to deputies after being arrested during a traffic stop and attempted to smuggle meth into jail. Deputies arrested Belche, 41, from Fort Walton Beach Tuesday for a suspended license. Belche is listed under the Habitual Offender driving status and was not allowed […]
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Nexstar Media Inc
WKRG News 5

Spanish Fort Police hosting public auction Saturday

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) – The Spanish Fort Police Department is hosting an auction this week and it’s open to the public. Items include clothing, purses, wallets, backpacks, bags, tools, electronics and jewelry. The police auction will take place on Saturday beginning at 10 a.m. It will take place at the Spanish Fort Police Department […]
SPANISH FORT, AL
WKRG News 5

Residents of off-campus student apartment complex say crime is a growing problem

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG)-Escalating crimes at a local apartment complex leaving residents concerned…those residents being mostly University of South Alabama students. The most recent crime at Campus Quarters apartments off of South University Blvd. was a shooting and robbery on Sunday night. The complex is located less than a mile from USA’s campus. The victim was grazed by a bullet […]
MOBILE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hyundai
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Sports
WKRG News 5

DCFS worker stabbed to death during home visit

THAYER, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — Diedra Silas, a 36-year-old child protection specialist with the Department of Children and Family Services was stabbed to death while performing a home visit in Thayer on Tuesday afternoon. The Sangamon County Coroner’s office performed an autopsy on Silas Wednesday morning, and said the woman died of “multiple sharp force injuries […]
THAYER, IL
WKRG News 5

Mobile County Sheriff retiring after 48 years

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Sheriff of Mobile County, Sam Cochran, has announced that he will not seek re-election after his current term is over, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office. Cochran is a Mobile native who started his career as a police cadet with the Mobile Police Department. He spent 21 […]
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

CEO of Dothan tourism company indicted on federal bank fraud charges

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — On Wednesday, the CEO of Visit Dothan was indicted on federal bank fraud charges of an Iowa-based music festival. The indictment states that Aaron McCreight, who was CEO of Go Cedar Rapids (GoCR) in 2018, was involved in overseeing, planning, and loans related to a music festival called Newbo Evolve. According […]
DOTHAN, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy