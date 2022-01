BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Access to Counsel in Evictions Task Force has indicated in its first report to Gov. Larry Hogan that murky details and last-minute communication have kept task force members from providing adequate protection to tenants on the cusp of eviction amid a new wave of COVID-19 infections. Task force members Pam Newland and Luke Lanciano said in a letter to Hogan that they were denied pertinent data and information that would help them better protect Marylanders on the verge of losing their homes due to financial hardships created by the deadly COVID-19 pandemic. The scathing letter detailing...

MARYLAND STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO