Cher Says She’ll Never Go Gray: ‘I’m Just Not Doing It’

Zendaya didn’t get the CFDA Fashion Icon award by playing it safe with her style – so it doesn’t surprise us to see that she has changed up her hair in a big way! Why wait until the new year to make big changes; are we right?! The 25-year-old Spider-Man: No Way Home actress not only followed in the footsteps of Jessica Alba, Selena Gomez, and Dua Lipa (to name just three in the ever-growing list) by going for the chop – although her shoulder-length cut is longer than the bobs the previous three ladies have gone for this year – but she also unveiled a bold new hair color too! Yes, Zendaya’s brunette locks are gone, as the actress is now living her best life as a redhead – and we are completely obsessed!

CELEBRITIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO