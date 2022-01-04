ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Tyson Fury was snubbed by Eddie Hearn after showdown talks in Monaco flopped while Gypsy King was ‘about 26 stone’

By Etienne Fermie
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SQbvA_0dcnF4kF00

TYSON FURY was SNUBBED by Eddie Hearn while 'about 26 stone'.

The Gypsy King was in the boxing wilderness in 2017, having struggled with his mental health.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FEaJC_0dcnF4kF00
Eddie Hearn met with Tyson Fury in 2017 Credit: PA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kUu6q_0dcnF4kF00
Tyson Fury struggled with his weight in 2017 Credit: Getty Images - Getty

Hearn, 42, met with him in Monaco that year but didn't think he'd ever get back to title contention.

Lifting the lid on what happened, Anthony Joshua's promoter told the Boxing Social podcast: "It's hard because AJ is a close friend of mine.

"I always wanted them two to fight have AJ be our guy and I could just imagine beating him.

"With Tyson, I flew him out to Monaco and he was about 26-stone.

"He was sweating, and I just thought to myself 'you ain't ever fighting again'.

"So the plan was to have two easy fights, by that we meant the likes of Sefer Seferi which he did, but then have a step-up and fight like Manuel Charr.

JOIN SUN VEGAS: GET A FREE £10 BONUS WITH 100s OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Ts&Cs apply)

"I was just thinking… If I had known that he would fight Sefer Seferi, someone else and then Deontay Wilder I would have been all over it."

Fury, 33, took care of Seferi and Francesco Pianeta before taking on Wilder in 2018.

After an explosive draw with the Bronze Bomber, Fury defeated Otto Wallin in a bloody battle - before twice beating Wilder and claiming the WBC belt for good.

Despite Fury's incredible success, Hearn insists he has no qualms about his decision.

He added: "I don't have regret.

"But would I have love to have been involved in Fury-Wilder? Of course, that's my bread and butter!

"That's what I live for, but at the same time I know we had Dillian Whyte and Derek Chisora and those kinds of people but it would have been a really awkward situation to try and have both Fury and AJ.

"You can't say you wouldn't respect a fighter and a character like Tyson Fury because he's become a big star."

Joshua's chances of finally facing Fury will hinge on his rematch with Oleksandr Usyk in the spring.

The Gypsy King, meanwhile, we take on another Matchroom fighter in Dillian Whyte.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14YtoF_0dcnF4kF00
Fury, 33, is now WBC heavyweight champion of the world Credit: Reuters

Comments / 0

Related
Boxing Insider

Eddie Hearn: “He [Dereck Chisora] Can Beat Deontay Wilder”

The losses are rapidly piling up for heavyweight fringe contender Dereck Chisora. At the age of 38, Chisora has yet to pick up a win since facing off against David Price in 2019. Since then, the British native has found himself on the losing end of three razor-close decisions. On...
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Otto Wallin
Person
Oleksandr Usyk
Person
Deontay Wilder
Person
Dillian Whyte
Person
Anthony Joshua
Person
Eddie Hearn
Person
Tyson Fury
3kingsboxing.com

Eddie Hearn: “Fury Is The Number One Heavyweight In The World”

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson “The Gypsy King” Fury (31-0-1, 22ko) is waiting to see who his next opponent will be. However, Fury’s earlier years in the sport saw him suffering a mental breakdown and severe weight gain to the point many believed his career was over. DAZN promoter Eddie Hearn talks about his reason for not signing The Gypsy King years back.
COMBAT SPORTS
Las Vegas Herald

MMA icon battered five separate victims in Vegas hotel brawl

Former multiple-time UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen has been served with five battery citations stemming from a recent incident in which he allegedly beat up five separate people during a furious row in a Las Vegas hotel. Retired fighter Sonnen, 44, who has become one of mixed martial arts' more...
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monaco#Combat#Boxing Social#Aj#Ts Cs#Wbc#Fury Wilder
dexerto.com

Island Boys make new song for Jake Paul’s rematch with Tyron Woodley

Internet sensations the Island Boys have put a new spin on their viral song of the same name just for Jake Paul’s upcoming rematch with UFC champ Tyron Woodley. The Island Boys are kind of taking over the internet right now. The rap duo, who are identical twins (minus...
MUSIC
MMA Fighting

Morning Report: Joe Rogan laments Amanda Nunes’ performance at UFC 269: ‘It’s inexcusable to be that tired in the second round’

This past weekend, Julianna Peña authored one of the biggest upsets in UFC history when she submitted Amanda Nunes at UFC 269 to become the new women’s bantamweight champion. As with any major upset, the conversation quickly turned to whether Nunes, who was a -1000 favorite heading into the fight, had taken the challenger lightly, and UFC commentator Joe Rogan seems to think that was part of it.
JAKE PAUL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Sports
stillrealtous.com

Brock Lesnar Reportedly Refused To Work Match With Former WWE Champion

Brock Lesnar has had a big week as The Beast Incarnate returned to the ring on Saturday night at the Day 1 pay-per-view, and he ended up pinning Big E in the main event to win the WWE Championship. The Beast is certainly no stranger to championship gold, and on...
WWE
MMAmania.com

Jake Paul’s ‘private’ drug test results leaked by overseas outlet

Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley were both drug tested by Florida Athletic Commission for their cruiserweight rematch last month in Tampa, a bout “The Problem Child” finished by way of sixth-round knockout. Watch the devastating finish here. “Both fighters submitted to a urinalysis prior to the bout,” the...
TAMPA, FL
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
293K+
Followers
4K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy