PDC World Darts Championship final LIVE REACTION: Wright BEATS Smith 7-5 after epic tussle to win £500k – reaction

PETER WRIGHT is the PDC Darts world champion once again last night after a stunning win over Michael Smith at the Ally Pally.

It was England vs Scotland in the capital and both players looked shaky after a stunning 28-DART leg early in the contest.

Wright raced into an early lead, but Smith roared back to make it 2-2 and the players traded the lead from then on.

But Snakebite held his nerve to break the throw and eventually take the win 7-5.

And in winning the title, the Livingston star took home a £500,000 cheque as he celebrated on stage with wife Joanne.

Smith Vows to Keep Fighting for Silverware

WDC runner-up Michael Smith has vowed to keep fighting and finally lift major silverware after stating “setbacks are there for the comebacks”.

Bully Boy was left distraught after losing the world final to Peter Wright at Ally Pally, especially as he led 5-4 in sets and 2-0 in legs.

It was the NINTH time he had lost in a major final and the demons will remain until he is one day successful on the stage.

Yet after the tears had dried and he spent time with his wife and two sons backstage, Smith reflected on what has been a brilliant tournament.

Smith, 31, said: “The game kept getting harder. I was trying, I never once gave up and then emotions took over at the end.

“The first final I lost 7-3, the second one I lost 7-5. The next one I’ll get seven and be champion.

“I’m getting used to these setbacks, but I’ll be back on the dartboard in a couple of days and I’m going to fight for it.

“You have to fight for everything, and I did. Setbacks are there for the comebacks.

“I’ll keep fighting, I’ll keep making finals – you can’t lose in a final if you are not in a final. I’ll always be there battling.

“I will go back home, have a couple of days off, go fishing and then be back on the dartboard.”

Mardle Gives Verdict on Wright Fightback

Sky Sports' darts pundit Wayne Mardle has given his verdict on last night's incredible final, crediting both players for their performances and their sportsmanship.

Mardle said of Wright's comeback from 5-4 down: "It was impeccable and improbable the way he responded.

"But the words of encouragement for Michael Smith, you could see they were so heartfelt and Peter was getting so emotional for him.

"I think that's why Peter is so well liked. He's impossible to dislike, he's a consummate professional in everything he does.

"He found a gear there that maybe only one or two players on the planet could find."

Taylor Earns Place in Hall of Fame

Peter Wright has joined an elite list of multiple championship winners including Phil Taylor, John Part, Adrian Lewis, Gary Anderson and Michael van Gerwen.

Wright last night became the ever sixth multiple world champion, winning his second title in three years and earning his place in the darts hall of fame.

The Scotsman, ranked second in the world, averaged an incredible 113.93 for the last 10 legs, winning nine of them on his way to victory at Alexandra Palace.

The enigmatic 51-year-old also revealed he was playing through the pain barrier, admitting he had a knee injury which had been causing him discomfort.

But he nevertheless threw a tournament record of 24 180s in his semi-final victory against fellow Scot Gary Anderson.

And then continued his fine form by putting in a dominant end display in the final, finishing with 148 and 124 to leave Michael Smith unable to catch up.

Sportsmanship at its finest

Two-time World Darts Champion Peter Wright described Michael Smith as "the future of darts" in a humble interview with Sky Sports after his victory.

Snakebite also claimed he should not have won the first set and that Smith "let him in", jokingly telling his competitor to go and "practice his doubles".

There was a lot of love for Smith from Wright though, who said: "I just love him, as soon as he gets a major, he will just trounce everybody."

Smith finished as runner-up in the World Championship for the second time after also suffering defeat to Michael van Gerwen in 2019.

Dye another day for Wright

The 51-year-old, nicknamed Snakebite, has his wife to thank for his famous hairdo.

Joanne Wright is a hairdresser who owns her own salon called Medusa Hair in Lowestoft, Suffolk.

She typically spends up to two hours styling her hubby's hairstyle before he takes to the stage.

And it was Peter's daughter who gave him the inspiration to dye it various colours over the years.

"It takes about two hours every day after practice in my chilling out time," he revealed in 2013.

"I sit there chilling, and my wife Jo does my hair."

Part on Sherrock in Prem

The Canadian, nicknamed Darth Maple, said: "I think it would be hard to pick her with the current format. Certainly she is capable of playing.

But if I was Fallon or representing her, I probably wouldn't want her to. I know from experience it is a gristmill. It's not favourable to somebody's confidence, in most cases, going through all that.

"Yes, it is challenging and a great experience in a lot of ways but it can really bash you as well.

"It can be unforgiving. It happened to newcomers like Kim Huybrechts, Michael Smith and Mark Webster.

"Yes, it would be good in a lot of ways to have Fallon in it. I don't think it would be good for Fallon. I'm not sure it's fair to others, that's the biggest issue.

"You cannot undercut somebody that maybe is entirely deserving without question with something which might be publicity. In some ways that is bad publicity."

Fallon Prem pick 'too soon'?

John Part says picking Fallon Sherrock for darts' Premier League would be no good for her or the other players, writes ROB MAUL.

There has been plenty of talk about the PDC potentially selecting Sherrock as one of the ten players in the 17-night £1million invitational event.

Usually the contenders are named live on TV at the worlds final but the decision for 2022 has been delayed.

It is assumed darts chiefs want to wait until after Q School to see if Sherrock, 27, gains a two-year Tour Card before making a call.

Sky Sports pundit Wayne Mardle floated the idea, believing she would put bums on seats.

And Part, a three-time world champion, also believes it might be a case of too much too soon for the Queen of the Palace.

Post match stats from final

Michael Smith actually averaged more than Peter Wright did over the course of the game.

Bully Boy's three dart average was 99.22, compared to 98.34 for Wright.

But Snakebite was better on the outer ring, converting 39 per cent of his doubles, with Wright lower on 35 per cent.

And there was not a lot that Smith could do when Snakebite started reeling off leg-after-leg towards the end of the match.

Wright won nine out of the last ten legs, averaging 113.93 in the process.

And Smith just couldn't live with it, as Wright found his best form right when it mattered.

Wright joins an illustrious list

Peter Wright has become just the SIXTH man in history to win multiple PDC world titles after tonight's victory.

And in doing so he joins an illustrious list, full of legends of the sport.

The only five other men to win multiple world crowns are:

Phil Taylor

Michael van Gerwen

Gary Anderson

Adrian Lewis

John Part

Well now you add Snakebite to that list.

Gary Anderson reacts on Twitter

Peter Wright's fellow Scotsman Gary Anderson, who he beat in the semi-final yesterday, has reacted to Snakebite's 7-5 win.

And Anderson poked some fun at the Ally Pally crowd, who have enjoyed singing 'Scotland get battered, everywhere they go' at the pair over the last three weeks.

Writing on Twitter, Anderson said: "Scotland get battered.......... Well played @snakebitewright great darts! Unlucky @BullyBoy180 really good final."

Wright full of Smith praise

Reacting to victory, Peter Wright made sure to praise Michael Smith for his efforts, and labelled the 31-year-old as the 'future of darts'.

Wright told Sky Sports: "It’s not about me, it’s about the future of darts and this man let me in today.

"I shouldn’t have had the first set – go and practice your doubles man! I just love him.

"I feel so bad, because as soon as he gets a major he’ll just trounce everybody."

He then turned to Smith and said: "Keep your head up mate."

Champion of the world again

Peter Wright roars in celebration as he lifts the Sid Waddell trophy.

He'll be even happier when he collects the £200,000 prize that goes with it!

SunSports full match debrief

So just to recap, Peter Wright is the winner of the 2022 PDC World Darts Championship following a 7-5 win over Michael Smith.

You can find SunSport's full final report here, after Wright prevailed over a distraught Smith.

It was a bizarre game really, with both players showing flashes of brilliance, but equally some moments of madness.

A 28 dart leg in particular was more reminiscent of an amateur game than a major final.

But on the other hand Smith fired in 24 180s, with Wright landing 17 maximums of his own.

In the end Wright came out on top, but both men will feel that they weren't anywhere close to their best.

Sealed with a Snakebite kiss

Peter Wright shares a kiss with his wife, Joanne, in front of the Sid Waddell trophy.

Wright reeled off last legs

Michael Smith was 5-4 up in the match, and 2-0 up on legs to go 6-4 ahead.

But then Peter Wright found a new gear, and Snakebite piled on NINE out of the last ten legs to turn things around and storm to victory.

Wright revelling in his glory

Peter Wright cradles his trophy in front of the Alexandra Palace crowd.

The 51-year-old Scotsman is now a two-time champion of the world.

More reaction from Peter Wright

An emotional Peter Wright tells Sky Sports: "Obviously I’m over the moon, I done it ... but, you know ... obviously me and Mike didn’t perform how we can.

"I can’t explain what went wrong for 90 per cent of that match. I just kept swapping darts, trying to find something.

"The atmosphere in here just affected my darts so badly, it affected Michael’s as well but, you know, it will be Michael’s turn soon.

"I was playing so bad, we both were... we had patches of two or three legs and that was it

"The atmosphere in here was really strange tonight and my darts were going in everywhere, luckily enough I won."

Smith heartbroken with the loss

Michael Smith scoops £200,000 for being the losing finalist, but that's no consolation for how he feels right now.

Bully Boy tells Sky Sports: "At least I got five sets here instead of three. I will be back on that board and ready for next season.

"That bullseye wouldn’t go in for me. That is darts I guess."

Wright reacts after winning title

Speaking after securing a second world title, an emotional Peter Wright tells Sky Sports: "Yes, I did it. Me and Michael didn’t perform how we can. We both played badly.

"It was a strange atmosphere. I kept changing my darts. The atmosphere in here was affecting Michael as well.

"It will be Michael’s time soon. He is the future of darts."

Wright and Smith speak

Peter Wright turns to Michael Smith on stage and jokes: "You need to go and practise your doubles mate!"

Smith affords himself a wry smile, as Wright tells him to keep his chin up.

Smith will be back, but Bully Boy loses yet another major final in heartbreaking fashion.

Michael Smith in tears on stage

Michael Smith has his head against the wall, and wipes the tears away from his eyes.

The crowd are singing his name in support, as Peter Wright says it will be 'his time' soon.

Peter Wright picks up trophy

And now Peter Wright comes forward and lifts the Sid Waddell trophy for the second time in his career!

Snakebite raises the enormous trophy to the roof, and will also collect a £500,000 prize for winning the final!

Smith collects runner-up trophy

Michael Smith has tears in his eyes as he steps forward to collect his runner-up trophy.

He's absolutely devastated.

Game over - Peter Wright wins!

Peter Wright is champion of the world again!

He finds D16 at the first time of asking to seal the title, and Snakebite is in tears on the stage!

Smith too looks gutted.

He was 5-4 up, and missed a dart to make it 6-4.

But he couldn't convert, and Wright came roaring back to seal a second career world title!