ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

'Proud to see you back on the pitch': David de Gea heaps praise on Manchester United team-mate Phil Jones after the forgotten defender makes his first appearance in almost two years in defeat against Wolves

By Oliver Salt For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

David de Gea has lauded Phil Jones for his 'commitment' after the forgotten Manchester United defender made his first appearance in almost two years on Monday night.

Jones, 29, had not featured for United since January 2020 when interim boss Ralf Rangnick included him in his starting lineup against Wolves with captain Harry Maguire sidelined by injury.

And despite his lengthy period of inactivity, the ex-England centre-back was one of few Red Devils men who impressed in a disappointing 1-0 defeat.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41q4AB_0dcnF16400
David de Gea has lauded Phil Jones' 'commitment' after his Man United return against Wolves

Jones performed well alongside Raphael Varane at the heart of Rangnick's defence, with some supporters even calling for him to replace Maguire on a full-time basis.

De Gea was also full of praise for his long-time United team-mate, taking to Twitter to commend him for his determination over the past two years.

The Spanish goalkeeper quote tweeted a United post about Jones and wrote: 'Commitment. Proud to see you back on the pitch.'

De Gea was not the only United player to speak highly of Jones after his return against Wolves, as Luke Shaw also singled out his fellow defender for credit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jzi68_0dcnF16400
Jones made his first United appearance since January 2020 in their 1-0 defeat vs Wolves 

'One thing I will say is Phil Jones should be proud of himself,' Shaw told Sky Sports.

'He has been criticised for years, and has gone through a lot, but he is so professional and he has trained hard and he was phenomenal.

'He was exceptional, I am very happy for him and he deserves it.'

Jones has spent over 10 years at United after being signed from Blackburn by Sir Alex Ferguson back in 2011.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j5CG2_0dcnF16400
De Gea lauded the 29-year-old for his 'commitment' on social media after the game

He has racked up a total of 225 appearances for the club, yet only nine have come since the beginning of the 2019/20 campaign.

After throwing him back in at the deep end against Wolves, Rangnick said about Jones: 'There was no doubt at all regarding his attitude because I saw him training.

'If you consider hasn't played in two years it was a very good performance.'

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Manchester United offered Martial swap as Tottenham target Juventus and Milan midfielders

The January transfer window is open and rumours are swirling around the Premier League and across Europe.Romelu Lukaku’s future has suddenly been thrown into doubt after his recent interview expressing his desire to one day return to Inter Milan, despite only joining Chelsea for £97.5m last summer.Liverpool are said to be plotting a move for Arsenal and England forward Bukayo Saka and are monitoring the 20-year-old’s contract situation at the Emirates, according to the Express. Saka, who has scored five times in the Premier League this season, is under contract until 2024 at Arsenal, while Liverpool have reportedly also made...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Ferguson
Person
David De Gea
Person
Ralf Rangnick
Person
Harry Maguire
Person
Luke Shaw
Person
Raphael
Telegraph

Phil Jones return and David de Gea the only positives in Man Utd's latest show of dysfunction

Thirty-seven seconds had elapsed when Francisco Trincao crossed from Wolves’ right flank and Phil Jones met it with a thumping clearing header, the sort of assured first touch of the ball any player making their first senior appearance for 708 days would have hoped for. A huge cheer erupted from the Stretford End. To put Jones’s two-year absence with a serious knee injury into some context, no Manchester United player who has not left the club has had a longer gap between appearances in the Premier League.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Man Utd boss Rangnick praises Jones performance against Wolves

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick reserved praise for centre-back Phil Jones. The veteran had not featured for United since January 2020, before starting in their 0-1 home defeat to Wolves in the Premier League on Monday. Despite United not getting anything from the game, Jones put in an accomplished display...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Phil Jones' performance in Man United's defeat by Wolves is hailed as 'class' by Rio Ferdinand, who also says defender deserves credit for impressing in first game in two years - while fans hail his comeback

Phil Jones' comeback performance for Manchester United in their limp defeat by Wolves last night has been hailed by Rio Ferdinand, and on social media. Centre back Jones was handed a surprise start for the clash at Old Trafford, his first first-team appearance in almost two years, but delivered an assured display.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#Heaps#Wolves#Red Devils#Spanish#Sky Sports#D Degea
Yardbarker

Rio Ferdinand impressed by Phil Jones’ display in Wolves defeat

Ralf Rangnick was left with no other choice but to start Phil Jones against Wolves on Monday, with skipper Harry Maguire ruled out due to injury. Many were still shocked to see Jones in the line-up, starting his first Premier League game in 700+ days, but he played well despite United suffering a 1-0 defeat.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Wolves strike late to beat Manchester United and end Ralf Rangnick’s unbeaten run

This was the first defeat of the Ralf Rangnick era but not only that, it was deserved. In all honesty, it may even be overdue. Manchester United had been fortunate to beat bottom-of-the-league Norwich City before Christmas, then lucky to escape with a draw against an equally embattled Newcastle after it. Now, to usher in the new year, their comeuppance came against a side that had scored once in their last six games and twice in their last eight before Joao Moutinho’s late winner.Wolverhampton Wanderers are having an uncertain season, having made a solid start only to suffer that scoring...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
punditarena.com

Ralf Rangnick explains why Phil Jones is back in the Man United team

Ralf Rangnick explains Phil Jones decision. Ralf Rangnick has explained his decision to pick Phil Jones for Manchester United’s Premier League clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday evening. Jones makes his first appearance in a red shirt since January 2020 after a nightmare two-year spell out injured. Phil Jones...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SPORTbible

Phil Jones Personal Highlights Show He's The Only Good Thing From Manchester United's Loss To Wolves

Phil Jones returned to Premier League action on Monday night, and despite Manchester United's poor performance against Wolves, the defender played well. Jones had previously last played for United in an FA Cup win over Tranmere in January 2019, scoring a goal in the game, and last appeared in the Premier League four days before that in a loss against Burnley.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Phil Jones in line to START for Man Utd against Wolves

Phil Jones is in line to start for Manchester United tonight against Wolves. The Athletic says United captain Harry Maguire will not feature in Monday's Old Trafford match with Wolves after picking up an injury against Burnley, with Jones in line to play his first Premier League game in two years.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ralf Rangnick has made no progress with ‘soft’ Manchester United, Paul Ince claims

Paul Ince has not seen progress under interim Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick and branded his team “soft”.Monday evening’s 1-0 loss at home to Wolves was the first defeat of Rangnick’s fledging reign but, having witnessed a series of questionable performances over the festive period, Ince does not believe the German has taken the club forward since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s departure.Asked if there had been progress, the former Red Devils midfielder told Sky Sports: “If I’m being totally honest, then no.“It reminds me of when Ole first took over at Manchester United and he had an easy fixture list –...
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

Manchester United's Luke Shaw Throws Ralf Rangnik And Team-Mates Under A Bus Following Pathetic Defeat To Wolves

Following Manchester United's pathetic defeat last night, Luke Shaw gave an incredibly damning interview to Sky Sports, in which he questioned his team-mates commitment. Manchester United continued their terrible season with a 1-0 loss at Old Trafford to Wolves. The visiting team got a late, but deserved winner to add more misery on the Manchester United fans.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

280K+
Followers
11K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy