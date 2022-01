Property tax bills recently issued to landowners in two Ontario County towns included incorrect information. County Administrator Chris DeBolt says bills distributed to the towns of Manchester and Phelps had incorrect tax rate information for parcels within the towns that are located outside the villages in those municipalities. Phelps and Manchester town residents are asked not to pay what they just received and new bills are being printed and distributed by the County to the Towns as quickly as possible.

ONTARIO COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO