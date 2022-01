Tiffin, Ohio — New details have been unveiled following the arrest of Seneca County Commissioner Tyler Shuff on Monday. At approximately 1:12 a.m. Monday, Shuff was driving a black 2020 Dodge Ram pickup truck eastbound on Water St. when he was pulled over by the Ohio State Highway Patrol for failure to use a turn signal, according to a police report obtained by TiffinOhio.net.

SENECA COUNTY, OH ・ 8 DAYS AGO