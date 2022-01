TOLEDO, Ohio — The Southland Shopping Plaza has sat half empty since Kroger moved out back in 2017. But new plans for the space are moving forward. Earnest Brew Works announced back in February 2021 they will be moving into part of the old Kroger. Brewery owners said they plan to take up nearly 20,000 square feet of the space, which would expand their footprint and allow them to serve light food options. Originally they hoped have their Southland location open by summer 2022, but owners said that has been delayed for various reasons, including supply issues.

