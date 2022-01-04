ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Authorities looking for man who robbed Grand Rapids bank

By Corinne Moore
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xcw85_0dcnBzft00

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are looking for the man who robbed a Grand Rapids bank Tuesday afternoon.

Around 4:40 p.m., officers with the Grand Rapids Police Department were sent to Lake Michigan Credit Union, located at 2720 Lake Michigan Dr. NW, on reports of a bank robbery.

During the robbery, the man implied that he had a weapon, officials said.

The police department said the man ran westbound. It’s unknown if he got away with any money.

News 8 has a crew at the scene to gather more information.

This story is developing. News 8 will update this article once more information is released.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Rapids, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Bank Robbery#News 8
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WOOD TV8

Grand Rapids selects new deputy city manager

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., (WOOD) — Grand Rapids has named its next deputy city manager. Mary (Kate) Berens previously served as the deputy city manager of Bellevue, Washington, the second largest city center in Washington state. Berens is a Midland, Michigan, native with a law degree from the University of Michigan and a bachelor’s in conservation […]
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD TV8

DCFS worker stabbed to death during home visit

THAYER, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — Diedra Silas, a 36-year-old child protection specialist with the Department of Children and Family Services was stabbed to death while performing a home visit in Thayer on Tuesday afternoon. The Sangamon County Coroner’s office performed an autopsy on Silas Wednesday morning, and said the woman died of “multiple sharp force injuries […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
974K+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy