Authorities looking for man who robbed Grand Rapids bank

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are looking for the man who robbed a Grand Rapids bank Tuesday afternoon.

Around 4:40 p.m., officers with the Grand Rapids Police Department were sent to Lake Michigan Credit Union, located at 2720 Lake Michigan Dr. NW, on reports of a bank robbery.

During the robbery, the man implied that he had a weapon, officials said.

The police department said the man ran westbound. It’s unknown if he got away with any money.

