Authorities looking for man who robbed Grand Rapids bank
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are looking for the man who robbed a Grand Rapids bank Tuesday afternoon.
Around 4:40 p.m., officers with the Grand Rapids Police Department were sent to Lake Michigan Credit Union, located at 2720 Lake Michigan Dr. NW, on reports of a bank robbery.
During the robbery, the man implied that he had a weapon, officials said.
The police department said the man ran westbound. It’s unknown if he got away with any money.
This story is developing. News 8 will update this article once more information is released.
