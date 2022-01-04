Park Ridge rally-goers protest Cook County’s COVID-19 vaccine proof policy

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. – Hospitals across the Chicago region are postponing elective surgeries in the midst of one of the worse surges of the pandemic. The postponement comes as Illinois currently deals with an influx of COVID-19 patients in hospitals than ever before. With almost 6,300 COVID-stricken patients occupying beds across the state, doctors from various healthcare groups announced Monday that the vast majority of hospitalized individuals are unvaccinated.

AURORA, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO