Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell says the 2022 midterms could be country's 'last election' if Republicans win and claims the GOP is choosing 'violence over voting'

By Nikki Schwab
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell said Monday night that the 2022 midterms could be the country's 'last election' if Republicans win and blasted the GOP for choosing 'violence over voting.'

'I'm worried that if Republicans win in the midterm elections that voting as we know it in this country will be gone,' Swalwell said on MSNBC's All In with Chris Hayes. 'This is not only the most important election, if we don't get it right, it could be the last election,' he also warned.

Since the 2020 election - when Americans used mail-in ballots in an unprecedented way and elected Democratic President Joe Biden - Republican-controlled states have tried to roll back mail-in voting and approve measures to make voting harder, such as implementing voter ID requirements.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EhnU8_0dcnBccQ00
'They are already putting up as many barriers to the ballot box as possible,' Swalwell told Hayes.

Swalwell, who's from California, specifically pointed to Arizona, Florida, Texas and Georgia.

'And on the other side of the finish line they are putting in place processes where they could reverse the outcome even if we crawl through glass and run through the fire to get to the ballot box,' he added.

Republican state legislators have also attempted to politicize state election boards, which could wield them friendlier outcomes.

'If they were able to win the House, the damage they could do to permanently make it difficult to vote, and just alter the way we particiapte in the democratic process, could be irreversible,' Swalwell said.

He told Hayes when it came to dealing with the GOP, 'We're up against chaos.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dYo5p_0dcnBccQ00
'We're up against a Republican Party that chooses violence over voting,' the California Democrat said.

Pointing to the upcoming anniversary of the January 6 Capitol attack he added, 'Republicans will be celebrating the arsonist of that day in Donald Trump and that's a contrast we'll have to draw with every American.'

He also blasted Republicans for trying to make it easier for Electoral College results to be overturned, saying it was a 'way to make sure Donald Trump wins.'

Trump has floated he'll again be a candidate in the 2024 presidential election, but said an announcement would come after this year's November midterms.

The House already passed two pieces of voting rights legislation, which are now stuck in the Senate due to the upper chamber's 60-vote filibuster rules.

Integration'sFutile
19h ago

Scared that people are going to vote Dems out? It brings out the the lie a and paranoia of the weak mind.

9
Kyle Lucky
8h ago

well, you do have to have an ID or driver's license to buy cigarettes, to apply for SNAP and other government assistance, to rent an apartment, to buy a car, to drive your car, to book your airline, etc. and don't forget (D) Gavin Newsom was pushing for ID and Signature verification on the recall petitions. Guess having to show ID to vote isn't so painful after all.

2
Jack Mcmiillin
22h ago

Swawell needs to clean the egg fu ling ling off his face.

12
