ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Analysis: Poorly timed goals allowed have stung, but that’s not the Kraken’s biggest issue in first season

By Marisa Ingemi
Seattle Times
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAdam Larsson was clearly struggling to find answers for what has gone wrong after the Kraken’s 5-2 loss to the Canucks on Saturday. On Tuesday after practice, fellow defenseman Carson Soucy called it “deflating.”. The Kraken have allowed a goal within two minutes of scoring 10 times...

www.seattletimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
98online.com

Seattle Kraken fan called a hero after noticing Canucks staffer’s cancerous mole during game

(From CBC.CA) A Seattle Kraken fan is being praised as a hero — and awarded $10,000 — after helping the assistant equipment manager of the Vancouver Canucks identify a cancerous mole on his neck in the middle of a game. The incident occurred on Oct. 23, in the Kraken’s first-ever home game in Seattle. Nadia Popovici, a 22-year-old Seattle resident originally from Canada, was sitting behind the Canucks bench that day when she noticed an irregularly shaped mole on the back of staffer Brian (Red) Hamilton’s neck.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
hockeywilderness.com

Wild place Victor Rask on waivers, sign goalie

The Minnesota Wild just cannot stop doing some damn transactions on a Tuesday afternoon!. After recalling their two top prospects in Marco Rossi and Matt Boldy to the NHL, the Wild have placed forward Victor Rask on waivers to make room for them on the roster and in the lineup.
NHL
KING 5

Seattle Kraken's next 2 games postponed due to 'COVID-related issues'

SEATTLE - The Seattle Kraken game against the New York Islanders at Climate Pledge Arena on Tuesday and the game against the Ottawa Senators have been postponed by the NHL due to issues related to COVID-19. Tuesday’s and Thursday's games are the latest in a line of postponed contests for the Seattle team and the rest of the NHL.
NHL
CBS Boston

Jake DeBrusk, Three Bruins Staffers Placed In COVID Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — Two games after returning from a lengthy break due to a COVID-19 outbreak, the Bruins may have another COVID situation on their hands. Boston placed forward Jake DeBrusk and three staff members in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol on Tuesday, the team announced. DeBrusk’s stay in protocol will likely be a lot shorter than his teammates of a few weeks ago. The NHL has adopted modified protocols, which reduced the isolation period for players who tested positive test from 10 days to five. DeBrusk had three shots in each of Boston’s wins over the weekend, and recorded an assist in Saturday’s 4-3 overtime win over the Buffalo Sabres. The forward, who requested a trade out of Boston earlier this season, has five goals and four assists in his 27 games this season. Boston sits at 16-10-2 on the season, and is set to host the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Borgen
Person
Conor Garland
Person
Carson Soucy
Person
Adam Larsson
Person
Chris Driedger
Person
Jamie Oleksiak
Person
Mark Giordano
FanSided

Griffins Report: Sebrango’s First Goal & Prospect Updates

After going 2-5-1 before Christmas, an undermanned Grand Rapids Griffins team came out flying and won both games against Milwaukee on the weekend. The Griffins defeated the Admirals 5-4 on Friday night. On Saturday, Grand Rapids scored four goals in the second period to defeat Milwaukee 4-2. Player Preview: Donovan...
NHL
Seattle Times

COVID-19 has complicated the Kraken’s season, but mistakes on and off ice have loomed large

Speaking to general manager Ron Francis this week about the impact of COVID-19 on the Kraken, it felt timely to ask about what’s become of this belly flop of a debut season. Truth is, it’s impossible to separate the season from the COVID impact. The Kraken are at their season’s 40% mark, but it could be at 50% or even 65% depending on whether the NHL makes up all 90-plus postponed league games.
NHL
Lowell Sun

Hurley-Burly: Steen’s first Bruins goal truly Oskar-worthy

And the Oskar goes too…In the annals of first NHL goals, Oskar Steen’s may someday earn the distinction as the Bruins most creative, or at the very least, most opportunistic. Whatever superlative it ultimately inherits, it will be among the team’s most memorable of 2021-22. The rookie...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Expected Goals
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Blackhawks trade Alex Nylander to the Pittsburgh Penguins for Sam Lafferty

The Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday traded longtime left wing project Alex Nylander to the Pittsburgh Penguins for forward Sam Lafferty. Lafferty, 26, carries a $750,000 salary-cap hit and is signed through the end of the season. He’ll travel to Arizona, where the Hawks play the Coyotes on Thursday, and be assigned to the active roster. Lafferty, a 2014 fourth-round pick, had two assists in 10 ...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Vancouver Canucks
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
San Jose Sharks
NewsBreak
Hockey
Place
Vancouver, CA
CBS Boston

Bruce Cassidy Says Tuukka Rask Has Looked Good In Practice, Outlines Next Steps For Goaltender’s Return To Bruins

BOSTON (CBS) — Tuukka Rask has been back with the Bruins for a while now, but he’s yet to officially sign with the team. That mere formality may be a matter of days away, as Boston head coach Bruce Cassidy outlined the next steps for the team and the veteran goaltender. Rask has been practicing with the only NHL team that he’s ever played for over the last several weeks, and some game action seems to be right around the corner. Cassidy said that Rask has looked like his usual self during practice, as the 34-year-old works his way back from...
NHL
Seattle Times

Jazz owner Smith, 76ers part owner Blitzer buying RSL

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Major League Soccer has approved the sale of Real Salt Lake to David Blitzer and Smith Entertainment Group. Blitzer also has an ownership stake in the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers, the NHL’s New Jersey Devils and the Premier League’s Crystal Palace. Smith Entertainment Group, led by Ryan Smith, owns the NBA’s Utah Jazz.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy