Columbus, GA

One Columbus cleaning business approaches COVID-19 surge with lessons learned earlier in pandemic

By Chuck Williams
WRBL News 3
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15OZnL_0dcnAP3e00

COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) — One Columbus home cleaning business has taken extra precautions during the COVID surge.

And it appears to be working in a challenging environment, says Tamara Ard, who owns My Amazing Maid.

“The business disruption is brutal,” she said Wednesday. “And I can’t … It is. We go in every day, and we don’t know who’s going to show up. We don’t know how many staff are going there. How many houses we can clean.”

But My Amazing Maid owned Tamara and her husband, Royce, has figured out a way to power through a pandemic.

And when powering doesn’t work, then it becomes finesse.

“I hate to say that we are more prepared, but I think we are because when we went through what we went through in 2020, we did not know as much about the transmission of COVID-19 as we do now,” Tamara Ard said.

And here’s how they are doing it.

“We are focused on minimizing contact between our staff,” Tamara Ard said. “So, we focus on putting people on teams. They stay with the same team as they go out every day. It is a little tricky, though. If somebody is out, we keep that person with the team. That way they are not cross-infecting each other or we don’t get one team really sick and we have had that person on another team and another team gets really sick.”

And the staff of fewer than 20 employees is part of that process.

“So as far as business goes, I have to make sure all the teams are separated,” said Jessica Sanders a supervisor with My Amazing Maid. “And, then how my family is. I have to go home and take care of them, as well.”

But this surge of COVID-19 feels different than it did 22 months ago.

“I can tell you I am not as freaked out as I was in 2020,” she said. “I know what I am doing. Our customers and clients are very helpful and they know what we are dealing with.”

