BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The VA of Western New York is changing its visitation policy because of the surge in COVID-19 cases. Starting Tuesday, the hospital is suspending in-person visits. Exceptions will be made for end-of-life care and outpatient services. People who are given the okay to visit will have to be screened for COVID-19.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO