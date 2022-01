Antonio Brown and Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians reportedly had a disagreement Sunday, and it concluded with the wide receiver losing his job. The source of Brown’s meltdown at MetLife Stadium, according to multiple reports, was the seven-time Pro Bowl selection refusing to check back into Tampa Bay’s Week 17 game against the New York Jets after Arians told him to. But even as more details about the situation filed in, it still was unclear why Brown was so adamant about not returning to the field.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO