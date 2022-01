A dog named Tinsley saved the day after leading police to the scene of a New England crash that seriously injured her owner and another man. New Hampshire State Police reported that at about 10 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 3, a trooper responded to a report of a loose dog on the Veteran’s Memorial Bridge located on Interstate 89 at the border of New Hampshire and Vermont in Lebanon.

