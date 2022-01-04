LIST: Central Texas school districts’ COVID-19 protocols, start dates

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As COVID-19 cases in Austin and its surrounding areas continue to skyrocket, another school year is beginning for students. We’ve compiled a list of local school districts, their start dates and latest COVID-19 protocols.

Austin ISD

Classes resume Wednesday, Jan. 5. Austin ISD said it will continue encouraging/providing masks to students and staff, in addition to encouraging vaccinations and boosters.

Eanes ISD

Eanes ISD said it strongly encourages masking indoors and testing before returning to campuses. Eanes ISD said there will not be any major changes in its protocols at this time.

Georgetown ISD

Classes resume Tuesday, Jan. 4. A spokesperson for the Georgetown Independent School District told KXAN in December about 50 students are enrolled in its virtual learning program in grades K-12, which will continue during the spring.

While the district doesn’t anticipate any changes to COVID-19 protocols for the spring semester, officials did make a few adjustments for the holiday break and posted an announcement on its COVID-19 page .

The district is still asking students and staff to self report if they test positive and will notify families of positive cases they may have come in contact with.

Hays CISD

Return to classes is Tuesday, Jan. 4. The district is installing air purifiers in every classroom and other places on campuses to neutralize viruses. Hays CISD also said it’s holding off on plans to relax visitor restrictions and other safety measures. “Regular and vigorous building cleaning and sanitization” is still planned for this semester. Masks are strongly encouraged, as well as vaccines and booster shots for those who are eligible.

Lake Travis ISD

Classes resume Tuesday, Jan. 4. The Lake Travis Independent School District said there will not be any major changes in its protocols at this time.

Leander ISD

Classes resume Tuesday, Jan. 4. Leander ISD is encouraging students and staff to wear double-layered masks inside, continue social distancing and to get vaccinated/boosted if eligible.

Lockhart ISD

Universal masking is required in all district schools starting Jan. 5, and the district will keep the requirement in place as long as Caldwell County’s positivity rate remains above 25%. The district said in a letter the rate is currently at 32.38%.

Pflugerville ISD

Classes resume Wednesday, Jan. 5. Pflugerville ISD said previously it will not have any changes in the spring, but district officials will be reviewing protocols. Additionally, the district will continue to offer virtual learning for the rest of the year.

San Marcos CISD

Classes resume Tuesday, Jan. 4. District officials are telling students to bring their own water bottles to school and wear a mask or face covering upon arrival. SMCISD said it has adjusted its protocols to align with new CDC guidelines for quarantining and isolating. Read more about those guidelines online here.

Parents are strongly encouraged to drop off and pick up their kids from school, if possible.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.