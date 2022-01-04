Memorial visitation to be held for Michael Dasenbrock

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — The Dieterich Prayer Page recently posted to Facebook to let people know a memorial visitation for Michael W. Dasenbrock will be held on Thursday.

Officials said the visitation will be taken place at Johnson Funeral Home from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.. Online condolences may be shared at www.johnsonandsonsfh.com.

Michael was born on September 12, 1999, in Effingham. He graduated from Stewardson-Strasburg High School in 2018. Michael earned an Associate Degree in Agriculture from Lake Land College. He drove for Dasenbrock Trucking and Yakey Grain.

Shelby County Deputies were dispatched to an area near 2600 East Road on Sunday morning in response to a report of a person trapped in a car that caught on fire.

When they arrived at the scene, deputies saw a burning car parked in a driveway of a house. Later, they found human remains inside the car. The victim was identified as 22-year-old Michael W. Dasenbrock of Strasburg.

Shelby County Sheriff Brian McReynolds said they do not suspect foul play.

