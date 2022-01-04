ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Drivers have been stuck for hours in freezing temperatures after crashes block I-95

By Scott Neuman
interlochenpublicradio.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDrivers along a 50-mile stretch of Interstate 95 in Virginia, south of the nation's capital, were trapped in freezing temperatures for hours after heavy snowfall contributed to a series of spinouts and crashes. Traffic on the interstate is still blocked in some places. WTOP reported Tuesday morning that hundreds...

www.interlochenpublicradio.org

Comments / 0

Related
The Daily South

Truckers Share Supplies With Fellow Drivers Stranded on I-95 in Virginia

When snowy weather stranded hundreds of drivers on I-95 in northern Virginia for as many as 24 hours earlier this week, it was truckers who came to the rescue. As motorists ran out of fuel, water, and food, truck drivers tapped into their personal supplies—and in some cases, their cargo—to help those around them through the "unprecedented" crisis.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Independent

'We gave warnings': Virginia governor casts blame on drivers who got stuck for hours on major highway

Virginia’s Governor has been heavily criticised for blaming thousands of drivers who were left stranded on Interstate 95, after heavy snowfall overwhelmed the state’s removal crews. Democrat Ralph Northam, who has been the state’s governor since 2018, made the remarks during an interview with The Washington Post on Wednesday. Snowstorms brought several highways in the US to a standstill earlier this week, with Virginia being especially badly hit. Governor Northam has been accused of failing to prepare the roads, as weather warnings had been issued in the days prior. The Virginia Department of Transportation has also taken plenty of...
TRAFFIC
WAVY News 10

Va. Sen Tim Kaine reflects on 27 hours in I-95 backup

WASHINGTON (WAVY) – Winter weather caused a nightmare travel situation for drivers on Interstate 95 on Monday and Tuesday. People were stuck in a 50-mile backup with no way to get off the interstate. One of the drivers stuck was Virginia Senator Tim Kaine. It took him 27 hours to get from Richmond to Washington, […]
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Washington State
Big Country 96.9

5 Things To Know If You’re Stranded in Your Car in Maine

It is hard to imagine spending 24 hours or more in your car, stranded on a highway. But we’ve all heard it happened this week in Virginia to many people. If you haven’t followed the story, briefly, Hundreds of drivers were on I-95 between Richmond Virginia, and Washington D.C. when they ended up being stranded in their cars due to a couple of accidents.
TRAFFIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Stein
Person
Ralph Northam
Person
Tim Kaine
CBS Baltimore

Maryland’s Transportation Officials Warn of Winter Weather Hazards

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration is bracing for the next winter storm. The storm will arrive on Thursday night and create road conditions that will make it difficult for people to commute to work or drive to the grocery store. Transportation officials are encouraging motorists to telework and reschedule their appointments in other parts of the state. The state’s travel warnings come on the heels of a storm that left hundreds of people trapped in their cars on Interstate 95 in Virginia for more than 24 hours. The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration is preparing for the storm in advance by pre-treating the state’s roadways. But this extra step does not mean that drivers can travel on roads safely. “Posted speed limits are for ideal weather and road conditions and are not intended for snow or ice,” the state agency noted in a press statement. Additionally, the agency encouraged motorists to remain at least three car lengths behind snowplows. The warning comes after a car crashed into a snowplow in Montgomery County following Monday’s snowstorm. The collision killed three people and injured a fourth person.
MARYLAND STATE
iheart.com

Uber Charged Passenger $600 After Getting Stuck On I-95 For Nine Hours

An Uber ride from Dulles International Airport to Richmond, Virginia, turned into a nightmare for Andrew Peters because of a severe winter storm that closed down a 50-mile stretch of I-95. The roughly two-hour trip ended up taking nine hours as Peters found himself sitting in standstill traffic moments after...
RICHMOND, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy