Congress & Courts

Just 1 Judge Accounted for 25% of Patent Infringement Filings in 2021, New Report Says

By Scott Graham
Law.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJudge Alan Albright of the Western District of Texas continued to see far and away the most cases. Delaware was the second most popular district, and the Eastern District...

ZURICH (Reuters) – Novartis AG said on Tuesday a U.S. court of appeals upheld the validity of a dosage regimen patent for its multiple sclerosis treatment Gilenya, allowing a permanent injunction against Chinese generic drugmaker HEC Pharma to stay in place until the patent expires in 2027. “This decision...
Federal prosecutors properly requested dismissal of a whistleblower suit alleging that a Honduran government agency falsely certified that it was qualified to receive hurricane recovery funds from the U.S. Agency for International Development, the Eleventh Circuit affirmed. The U.S. government wasn’t required to intervene in the whistleblowers’ False Claims Act...
The Federal Circuit is poised to provide guidance in the coming year on two patent law issues that have befuddled district courts: written description and the scope of inter partes review estoppel. More companies accused of infringement are challenging patents for lack of written description, the requirement that a patent...
2022 looks to be a year where courts around the country will provide needed clarification on the impact of recent Supreme Court decisions concerning consumer class action litigation. Each year brings change and 2021 is no different. From the Supreme Court issuing long-awaited clarity on what constitutes an automatic telephone...
This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Ahdoot & Wolfson and Barnow and Associates filed a data breach class action Tuesday in California Central District Court against online sporting goods retailers Running Warehouse, Skate Warehouse and other defendants. The suit, which accuses defendants of failing to implement adequate data security measures, arises from an Oct. 2021 breach impacting the personal information of millions of consumers. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:22-cv-00012, Arcilla v. Wilderness Sports Warehouse, LLC et al.
Embattled EV maker Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) has decided to call a truce with the much larger Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) in a 3-1/2 year patent infringement lawsuit. What Happened: Nikola and Tesla on Wednesday jointly filed a notice with the U.S. District Court of the Northern District Of California, of a voluntary dismissal of the longstanding patent infringement litigation between the companies.
A U.S. Supreme Court spokeswoman said all nine justices have received Covid-19 booster shots, clarifying their status three days before a showdown over President. ’s plan to require 80 million workers to either get vaccinated or be tested regularly. The high court had previously said the justices were fully vaccinated...
Covid-19 is a societal health problem and not a workplace hazard that the Occupational Safety and Health Administration can regulate with its vaccinate-or-test rule for large employers, a coalition of states and an alliance of business groups told the U.S. Supreme Court. The Republican-led states and industry organizations filed their...
#Patent Infringement#Federal Court#Unified Patents#Patent Dispute Report#Review#Aia#Ptab
A Washington State Supreme Court commissioner heard arguments this week in the latest lawsuit levying allegations of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election. The lawsuit was brought by a group known as the Washington Election Integrity Coalition United (WEiCU), claiming that thousands of non-citizens had ballots illegally submitted in their names in 2020.
Attorney General Merrick Garland urged patience for the January 6 investigation in a public address. Former prosecutors said the speech hit the mark ahead of the anniversary of the Capitol riot. Garland said perpetrators "at any level" would be held accountable for the "unprecedented" attack. The pressure was on Attorney...
The Omicron variant is spreading like wildfire, and health experts warn that though the symptoms are mild, the healthcare system could be overwhelmed by the sheer volume of new patients. In addition, Americans are calling for recurring payment relief to tackle the latest economic woes precipitated by the surge in COVID cases. Petitions are being organized, with one petition reaching almost three million signatures.
Depending on where servicemembers may be deployed, American troops were already required to receive up to 17 different vaccinations, but after the FDA approved Covid-19 vaccines, the list climbed to 18. This was in keeping with American traditions, as well as common sense: The United States needs to be able...
Attorney General Merrick Garland said the Justice Department is “committed” to prosecuting the offenders responsible for Jan. 6 “at any level,” regardless if they were present at the Capitol that day or not. The DOJ “remains committed to holding all Jan. 6 perpetrators, at any level, accountable under law — whether they were present that day or were otherwise criminally responsible for the assault on our democracy,” Garland said in a Tuesday speech from the department addressing the Jan. 6 prosecutions. Garland said that the investigation into the events surrounding the insurrection has become “one of the largest, most complex, and most...
