ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

WVU updates COVID-19 guidance ahead of spring semester

By Mike Nolting
Metro News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia University announced Tuesday it is temporarily requiring masks for everyone on campus. The move comes just days before the beginning of spring semester classes. It will be in effect at least until Feb. 1, university officials said. “Given the prevalence of the omicron...

wvmetronews.com

Comments / 0

Related
whdh.com

Yale postpones start of spring semester amid COVID-19 surge

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Yale University has announced that it will delay the start of its spring semester for undergraduates and the graduate school of arts and sciences by a week amid the latest surge in COVID-19 cases. In an email Wednesday night to the Yale community, school...
COLLEGES
fordham.edu

COVID-19 Test and Vaccine Booster Required For Start of Spring Semester

As we near the end of the fall semester, we wish everyone Happy Holidays, Merry Christmas, and a safe and relaxing break. In addition to the requirement for all members of the on-campus community to receive a COVID-19 vaccine booster dose as announced on December 14, 2021, the University will require all students, faculty, and staff to test negative for COVID-19 upon returning to campus after the upcoming winter break. A negative test and proof of a booster dose will be required in order to enter campus. Members of the community will have until January 23, 2022 to submit confirmation of their test and booster dose, after which access to campus will be denied (booster timeline is determined by the date of a recipient’s one-dose or second dose vaccine). The test and vaccine booster dose can be obtained at private healthcare facilities or on campus.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

COVID-19: Temple University Goes Remote For Start Of Spring Semester

Temple University is going remote for the first three weeks of the spring 2022 semester amid the winter rise in new COVID-19 cases and the surge of the Omicron variant. The school will be transitioning to virtual learning from Monday, Jan. 3, through Friday, Jan. 21, with the exception of essential in-person classes and on-campus services, Temple President Dr. Jason Wingard said in a statement Wednesday.
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Health And Safety#College#Omicron#Health Affairs#Wvu Mountaineers#Westvirginiau
Magic 95.1

SIU changes spring semester COVID-19 protocol amid surge in cases

CARBONDALE, Ill. (WJPF) – The recent spike in new cases of COVID-19 has caused SIU to change their plans for the spring semester. Classes will still start as planned on January 10, but upon returning to campus, all students and employees, including those that are fully vaccinated, will be tested for COVID-19. Following the first test, only those that are unvaccinated will be required to test weekly. Masks will still be required in shared indoor spaces.
CARBONDALE, IL
NBC12

Virginia Tech announces new COVID-19 requirements for spring semester

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Tech has announced it’s updated COVID-19 requirements for the upcoming spring semester, according to a letter from President of the University Tim Sands. The university will require all students without exemptions to receive a COVID-19 booster shot within 14 days of eligibility. Updated vaccine...
BLACKSBURG, VA
PennLive.com

Penn State to start spring semester in-person, despite COVID-19 surge

Penn State University announced on its website Thursday that it intends to start the spring semester with in-person classes and activities as originally planned, despite the continuing surge of COVID-19 cases across the country, due to the omicron variant. The school said it will closely monitor the conditions around University...
COLLEGES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
West Virginia University
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WJTV 12

JSU offering COVID-19 vaccinations as students return for Spring semester

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With the high number of cases caused by the emergence of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, Jackson State University will begin the Spring semester completely virtual. “I’m glad that we are not doing all virtual classes because the students need to have that face-to-face interaction and we just have to […]
JACKSON, MS
anonymouseagle.com

Marquette Announces COVID-19 Changes For Spring Semester

On Wednesday, January 5, Marquette University announced some changes for the spring semester due to skyrocketing COVID-19 cases as a result of the omicron variant. Spring semester for undergraduate, graduate, and law school will start on Monday, January 24 instead of Tuesday, January 18th. Students living in the residence halls...
MARQUETTE, WI
News Channel 25

Baylor University to begin spring semester in-person, keeping COVID-19 protocols

WACO, Texas — Baylor University is set to begin the spring semester in-person with face-to-face instruction and student activities, said officials. Citing their high vaccination rate, the university stated they do not believe remote instruction would, "prevent a substantial number of COVID-19 infections within our campus community," COVID-19 precautionary...
WACO, TX
unl.edu

Important Update - COVID-19 Safety Measures in the Spring Semester

Happy new year – I hope all of you have enjoyed a restful and healthy holiday break. As the Omicron variant of COVID-19 spreads quickly across the U.S. and now in Nebraska, we are making several important updates to our safety protocols for the Spring semester. Face Coverings. UNL...
LINCOLN, NE
mdcthereporter.com

MDC Moves Forward With Spring Semester Amidst COVID-19 Surge

Miami Dade College will move forward with the spring semester on Wednesday, amidst a surging COVID-19 positivity rate that has more than doubled since the end of the fall term. On Dec. 17, the Miami Dade-County’s Daily Dashboard Report recorded a seven-day positivity rate of 13.9. Two weeks later, it’s...
MIAMI, FL
nbc15.com

Edgewood College pushes back start of spring semester over COVID-19

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Edgewood College announced Wednesday that it would be pushing back the start date of the spring semester for undergraduates taking in-person courses to Jan. 24 in response to a surge in COVID-19 cases nationwide. The rest of the spring semester’s schedule will not be impacted, Edgewood...
MADISON, WI
wdrb.com

Kentucky colleges announce COVID-19 safety measures heading into spring semester

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Spring semester kicks off soon for many Kentucky colleges and universities, and they are taking steps to keep students and faculty on campus despite surging COVID-19 cases. The University of Louisville is maintaining its protocols from last semester: masking indoors, mandated testing for unvaccinated students or...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Metro News

WVU doctor discusses COVID impact on kids during “Talkline” appearance

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A children’s doctor in Morgantown says they continue to learn more about how COVID-19 impacts young children. Dr. Lisa Costello, a pediatric doctor with WVU Medicine and assistant professor in the WVU School of Medicine, said Wednesday on MetroNews “Talkline” the children she’s currently treating with COVID primarily have respiratory problems.
MORGANTOWN, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy