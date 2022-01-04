ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 94 new deaths, 16,621 new cases

By Nick DeGray
 5 days ago

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 94 new confirmed deaths and 16,621 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

  • 0-4 years: 4,277
  • 5-9 years: 5,235
  • 10-14 years: 5,458
  • 15-19 years: 6,224
  • 20-29 years: 18,051
  • 30-39 years: 14,469
  • 40-49 years: 9,781
  • 50-59 years: 8,641
  • 60-69 years: 5,458
  • 70-79 years: 2,212
  • 80+ years: 1,116

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 73,343 new tests were performed with an overall of 36,493,375 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests : A total of 25,015 new individuals have tested positive with 3,325,112 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 21.62%

Hospitalizations:

There are 2,372 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 441 patients that are in intensive care units, 262 patients intubated and 878 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

  • New Cases: 16,621
  • Total Cases: 1,107,768
  • New Deaths: 94
  • Total Deaths: 19,954

Probable COVID-19 Cases

  • New Cases: 2,224
  • Total Cases: 84,781
  • New Deaths: 1
  • Total Deaths: 456

Vaccinations:

  • Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,097,188
  • Booster doses administered: 2,162,522

COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals:

  • 3.5% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.
  • 0.8% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.
  • 0.2% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.

Hampden County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 1,988
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 92,298
  • New Deaths: 6
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,767

Hampshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 263
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 16,557
  • New Deaths: 4
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 351

Franklin County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 98
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 5,886
  • New Deaths: -1
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 133

Berkshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 201
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 14,073
  • New Deaths: 3
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 347

MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard

Higher Education:

There are 2,136 new cases in the last week with a total of 34,166 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 52,110 new tests reported with a total of 12,792,429.

**The title of this article has been updated from Weekend Report to Daily Report. The data in this story is from Tuesday’s COVID-19 cases data.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

