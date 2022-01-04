ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids woman killed in 1997 homicide identified

By Marie Weidmayer
Kalamazoo Gazette
1 day ago
 1 day ago
KENT COUNTY, MI – Police identified a woman killed in a 1997 homicide. The remains of Stephanie Renee Judson were found July 31, 1997 in a roadside park east of Ada, the...

