Grand Rapids woman killed in 1997 homicide identified

KALAMAZOO, MI — A Grand Rapids man who confessed to fatally shooting a man who approached his car did so in self defense, his attorney said. Michael Anthony Thigpen stood trial in Kalamazoo County Circuit Court this week on charges of open murder, felon in possession of a firearm and two counts of felony firearms in the Nov. 20, 2019, fatal shooting of 54-year-old Roosevelt Thompson.

KALAMAZOO, MI ・ 8 HOURS AGO