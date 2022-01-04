ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luggage Conveyor Belt Issue Creates Long Lines For Passengers At LAX

cbslocal.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Delta Airlines said an issue with a luggage conveyor belt caused long lines for travelers looking to drop off their baggage at Terminal 2 Tuesday morning. The long...

losangeles.cbslocal.com

FodorsTravel

The 10 Worst Airline Passengers in America

Passengers were fined more than $1.45 million in 2021. It has been a distressing year for flight attendants who have faced verbal and physical attacks by violent passengers. However, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is pulling no punches when it comes to disruptive passengers. Early in 2021, the FAA made it clear that those who refuse to wear masks or threaten and intimidate the crew will face fines and possibly jail time (the FAA cannot prosecute criminal cases, but they refer the cases to federal prosecutors). As of December 21, 2021, there have been 5,779 reports of unruly behavior, 4,156 mask-related incidents, and 1,054 investigations.
LIFESTYLE
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Travelers wait in long lines at LAX terminal

Travelers stood in long lines to check in at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) on Tuesday, January 4, as a combination of flight cancellations and technical issues caused extensive delays. John Spiher said this video showed a line of Delta travelers outside Terminal 2 on Tuesday. According to local media...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CultureMap San Antonio

Southwest Airlines gets 2022 off to a flying start with a spring fare sale

Got the post-holiday doldrums? Southwest Airlines is coming to the rescue with a newly launched spring sale featuring fares as low as $39 one way. According to a release, travelers can book flights through January 6, 2022, for travel taking place January 18-May 18. Hopefully the omicron variant will have subsided by then and there will be no new variant to take its place. And hopefully, the weather will improve, as Dallas-based Southwest and other airlines have canceled or delayed hundreds of flights in the past week due to wintry storms.
LIFESTYLE
iheart.com

Delta Offering Direct Flights From Albany to LaGuardia Airport Wednesday

Starting Wednesday, Capital Region travelers are going to have another option if they want to head to the Big Apple. That's because Delta Airlines will start offering direct flights from Albany International Airport to LaGuardia Airport. The cost of a one-way ticket will be as low as $ 124 and the airline will offer two outbound and inbound flights to and from LaGuardia. To book your flight, visit delta.com.
ALBANY, NY
Travel + Leisure

Southwest Airlines Kicks Off the New Year With Flights for As Low As $39 — but You Have to Book Fast

Southwest Airlines is kicking off the new year with a flight sale making it ridiculously cheap to swap the bone-chilling cold temperatures at home for sunshine and palm trees. But travelers will have to move quickly to take advantage of the airline's latest sale, which cuts one-way ticket prices as low as $39 each way on select routes. To take advantage of this flight deal, travelers have to book by Jan. 6 for travel between Jan. 18 and May 18, 2022.
LIFESTYLE
CBS Denver

Southwest Passengers In Denver Left Frustrated With Mounds Of Baggage

DENVER (CBS4) – Dozens of passengers at Denver International Airport waiting in long lines to pick up their baggage from Southwest Airlines over the holiday weekend. It appears the problem is due to a lack ground crews. (credit: CBS) Passengers had to retrieve their bags through customer service. Weather, COVID-19 and staffing issues also contributed to more than 300 flight cancelations in and out of DIA on Sunday.
DENVER, CO
thecentersquare.com

Airlines struggle with more cancellations as omicron leads to staffing shortages

(The Center Square) – Nearly 2,000 flights within, into or out of the U.S. were canceled as of 8 a.m. eastern Monday, according to the tracking site FlightAware, as the airline industry's ongoing staffing and other issues during the holiday travel season continued. Domestically, 1,854 flights were canceled Monday...
INDUSTRY
AFP

US air travel still messy, with another 2,600 flights scrapped

Americans returning home from holiday travel had to battle another day of airport chaos Sunday, with more than 2,600 flights cancelled due to bad weather or airline staffing woes sparked by a surge in Covid cases. Travel woes are expected to continue into Monday, the first working day of 2022.
TRAVEL
WCIA

New year brings more canceled flights for air travelers

For air travelers, the new year picked up where the old one left off – with lots of frustration. By late Saturday afternoon on the East Coast, more than 2,600 U.S. flights and nearly 4,600 worldwide had been canceled, according to tracking service FlightAware. That is the highest single-day...
LIFESTYLE

