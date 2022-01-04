ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penn State Football’s Chris Stoll Returning For 2022 Season

By Podward State: Season 5, Episode 13 Ft. Mike Poorman
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThree days removed from the end of Penn State football’s 2021 campaign, the Nittany Lion special teams room has received some positive news. Long snapper Chris Stoll announced via Twitter Tuesday morning that he’s returning to Happy Valley for the 2022 season. “After many thoughtful and meaningful...

