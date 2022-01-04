Intel's next-gen Raptor Lake PC chip is due for 2022 release

Add more power to your workspace with the OneStudios One PC with 11th-gen Intel processor. Whether you use it for professional or personal needs, it’ll give you all the power you need. In fact, it boasts an 11th-generation Intel core i3, i5, or i7 processor. This ensures you get 10 nm process technology, 4.20 GHz frequency theory, and a 1.30 GHz GPU. And it supports up to 3 connected displays at one time. Not only that, but this device also provides Intel Iris Xe graphics and a ton of ports. It has a port for power, clean CMOS audio, Type-C, HDMI, DP, LAN, and DC—and it has 4 USB 3.0 ports. Providing Wi-Fi-6 connectivity, it ensures you can do everything you want at the speeds you need. Moreover, it offers 8 gigabytes of DDR4 storage, 256 NVME, and 4K at 60 Hz.

COMPUTERS ・ 8 DAYS AGO