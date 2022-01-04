NYPD officers shoot man in neck at Canarsie Dollar Tree

FROM LOCAL CREATORS
Man stabbed during dispute in Midtown Manhattan: NYPD
MIDTOWN, Manhattan — A man was stabbed in Manhattan overnight when a dispute with another man escalated, according to the NYPD. Police said the two men got into an argument around midnight in Midtown, near the intersection of West 33rd Street and Broadway. Things escalated when one of the men took out a ceramic knife […]
Video: Police looking for suspects wanted in at least 8 Queens robberies
JAMAICA, Queens — About three individuals targeted victims carrying cash withdrawn from banks and ATMs in at least eight robberies between Nov. 14 and Dec. 22, police said Wednesday. In total, more than $7,000 cash, as well as cards and wallets, has been stolen by the thieves. The first reported incident happened Nov. 14 at […]
Teen arrested in September stray-bullet shooting that left NYU student wounded in Brooklyn: NYPD
DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN — A teen arrested during a gang bust early Tuesday is believed to be responsible for a stray-bullet shooting that left a New York University student wounded near the school’s Brooklyn campus in September, according to officials. Police arrested the 17-year-old, along with 16 other alleged gang members, in Brooklyn just after 5 […]
Man stabbed in neck multiple times on Queens subway platform: NYPD
OZONE PARK, Queens — Police launched an investigation Sunday after a man was stabbed multiple times on a Queens subway platform in a seemingly random attack, according to the NYPD. Authorities said it happened around 2:25 p.m. at the Rockaway Boulevard subway station in Ozone Park. The 36-year-old victim was waiting for an A train […]
NYPD identify woman killed in city’s first homicide of 2022
NEW YORK — The NYPD identified the victim killed the evening of Jan. 1 on Wednesday. A woman was stabbed to death in Queens on Saturday — the first homicide reported in New York City this year, according to the NYPD. The 41-year-old woman, Shwesin Nyuntwai, was found with multiple stab wounds on a sidewalk […]
Group of suspects wanted for stealing umbrella, jacket on J train: NYPD
BUSHWICK, Brooklyn — A large group of suspects is being looked for after a Dec. 18 robbery, police said Tuesday. Video released shows the 11 suspects entering a station to board a Manhattan-bound J train; one suspect is seen holding a door open so the other suspects can avoid paying their fare, and others are […]
Man shot twice during attempted carjacking in Queens: NYPD
FOREST HILLS, Queens — A man was shot multiple times during an attempted carjacking in Queens on Monday night, according to the NYPD. Police said a call came in around 9:30 p.m. for a man shot on 72nd Road, near 113th Street, in the Forest Hills neighborhood. Responding officers found the 51-year-old victim with gunshot […]
NYPD releases photo of suspect; PETA offering $5K reward for information in Brooklyn killing of woman, dog
BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn — PETA will pay $5,000 to anyone who gives information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person who killed a woman and her pit bull Sunday night. “This dog suffered both the agony of being shot alongside his guardian and the helplessness of being unable to protect her, as loyal […]
85-year-old Queens woman found dead in her home with neck trauma: NYPD
QUEENS VILLAGE, Queens — The NYPD launched an investigation Monday morning after an 85-year-old woman was found dead in her home with neck injuries, authorities said. According to police, officers responded to a 911 call of an unconscious woman in a home located on Country Pointe Circle, in the Queens Village neighborhood around 10:20 a.m. […]
Brooklyn Burger King attack: Suspects beat 22-year-old worker
EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn — An attacker jumped over the counter of a Brooklyn Burger King and held a worker down while another individual punched the employee. The two attackers struck inside a Linden Boulevard Burger King on Dec. 4, police said. The NYPD released surveillance video of the assault on Monday. It shows the […]
Woman arrested in New Mexico months after man found dead in her NYC apartment
QUEENS – A woman was extradited from New Mexico and faces several charges after she allegedly shot and killed a man in her Queens apartment before fleeing several months ago, authorities said Monday. Haiyan Deng, 31, was arraigned on a nine-count indictment on charges of murder, burglary, assault, harrassment, criminal possession of a weapon and […]
Video: Burglar steals NJ bagel shop cash registers
HACKETTSTOWN, N.J. – A suspect was caught on surveillance video stealing two cash registers from a New Jersey bagel shop last week, police said. It happened on Dec. 29 at the Budd Lake Bagel and Deli II along Mountain Avenue in Hackettstown around 6:15 p.m, authorities said. The suspect gained access to the business through […]
At least 1 dead, several injured as icy conditions in NY, NJ prompt crashes, road closures
NEW YORK — Icy conditions in the tri-state area Wednesday led to several crashes and road closures across New York and New Jersey as well as at least one death in Westchester County, authorities said. There were scattered pockets of light freezing rain Wednesday morning, which caused slick roads and pockets of ice on streets […]
