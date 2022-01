Lightshade Labs has withdrawn its zoning application to become the second medical marijuana dispensary in Montclair. The state’s Cannabis Regulatory Commission notified the Colorado-based company on Dec. 7 that it was denying its application for an alternative treatment center license. The commission first received more than 100 applications for dispensaries in 2019, but reviews for those and other marijuana facility licenses were tied up by a court case until 2021. The commission ultimately awarded 30 dispensary licenses, spread throughout the state.

MONTCLAIR, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO