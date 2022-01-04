ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belmont County, OH

K-9 community welcomes its own New Year’s baby

By D.K. Wright
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=303U5V_0dcn3V8U00

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – Every January, we look forward to seeing the first New Year’s baby in the Ohio Valley.

This year there was a blessed event of the K-9 variety in Belmont County, just after the new year began.

The Road Home Animal Project took in a stray dog on New Year’s Eve and just after midnight, that dog gave birth to five healthy pups!

They’ll be available for adoption when they’re eight to ten-weeks old.

The mom is a small Westie Mix, named Cindy Lou Who.

To find out more, check out the Road Home Animal Project on Facebook .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 1

Related
WTRF- 7News

There is more demand for home COVID test kits than supply

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — Home COVID test kits are in high demand, but in short supply.  At the Belmont County Health Department, they received a shipment of 588 home test kits on Monday. By Tuesday, they were gone. Health officials say people are using the home tests but not following through by notifying the health department about the results.  If they test positive, again we’ve been telling them to […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling Hospital delivers first newborn of 2022

The first newborn in the Ohio Valley was born on January 1, according to Wheeling Hospital. Wheeling Hospital says at 6:11 PM mother Mandie Morris of Wheeling welcomed Maezie Noel to the Ohio Valley. Wheeling Hospital showed a picture of Maezie Noel with Neonatal RN Tess Riley.
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Little Caesars raises price of Hot-N-Ready pizza

Little Caesars says they are raising the price of their HOT-N-READY Classic Pepperoni pizza. The $5.00 meal will now run you $5.55 at participating locations, plus tax. Little Caesars says the new version of the HOT-N-READY will add 33% more pepperoni and has the same high-quality ingredients “Change is good when it comes to giving […]
RESTAURANTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Belmont County, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Government
Belmont County, OH
Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Pets & Animals
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
County
Belmont County, OH
Belmont County, OH
Pets & Animals
WTRF- 7News

COVID numbers took an unprecedented leap in Ohio County

OHIO COUNTY, W. Va. (WTRF) – There are 502 new confirmed COVID cases in Ohio County since December 26. Fifty-eight of those are patients under age 18. While that number sounds shockingly high, the Ohio County Health Department administrator said the true number is higher. Howard Gamble explained there are whole groups of positives not […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Ohio Valley#That Dog#Westie Mix#Nexstar Media Inc
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia Division of Highways says they are prepared for snow

The West Virginia Division of Highways says they have salt stockpiled, snowplows staffed and crews ready to work 24 hours a day to respond to any snow-related weather event that might arise. Forecasters are predicting several inches of snow in the Mountain State from Thursday, Jan. 6, 2021, through Friday, Jan. 7. “Our trucks are mounted with […]
ENVIRONMENT
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia state park named a Dark Sky Park

West Virginia’s Watoga State Park has been designated as a Dark Sky Park by the International Dark Sky Association. The Charleston Gazette-Mail reported it is the first site in West Virginia to get the designation, which comes with opportunities for astronomy tourism and nocturnal wildlife observation. The Watoga State Park Foundation’s board of directors had […]
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
WTRF- 7News

Jersey Mike’s Subs is now open at the Highlands

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Ohio County has a new eatery!  Jersey Mike’s Subs has officially opened their doors to customers. They are located between the Starbucks and Xfinity stores at the Highlands. Owner Steve Blasco says now people don’t to get eat quality food. Jersey Mike’s Subs specializes in freshness.
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Not everyone is happy about Ohio’s minimum wage increase

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – Ohio’s minimum wage workers got a raise on New Year’s Day. Now, they make $9.30 an hour, which is 50 cents more than last year. While those workers are happy about the increase, not everyone else is. St. Clairsville business owner Kirke Porterfield explained he’d rather see their performance dictate […]
SAINT CLAIRSVILLE, OH
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

13K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Stuebenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy